PlayStation 5 pre-order in Singapore opens second wave, Indonesia When?

PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)

Hitekno.com – The new PlayStation 5 or PS5 game console is set to be launched on November 12, 2020 for the US and Japanese markets. Further regions will be launched on November 19, 2020.

Prior to its release, Sony opened pre-orders or orders for the PlayStation 5 in a number of countries. One of them is in Singapore.

Singapore has even opened pre-orders for the second series of PS5s on the official PlayStation website. And as the only Southeast Asian country to open orders for this game console.

Some other Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, including Indonesia, have not yet heard about the opening of PlayStation 5 pre-orders.

This makes Singapore the only country that has the certainty of getting this new game console on time in November 2020.

PlayStation 5 Second Batch pre-orders in Singapore. (PlayStation Asia)

Several game stores that are officially PlayStation authorized retailers in Indonesia have not yet opened pre-orders for this PS5 game console.

What’s even more surprising is that the PlayStation Indonesia website and a number of other Southeast Asian countries have changed their look and feel in relation to the launch of the PlayStation 5.

As published by Notebookcheck, the words “Launches Holiday 2020” were previously displayed on the PlayStation 5 page of this official website. Now, however, the font is no longer found.

With the repeal of this article, it is believed that Indonesia and several other countries besides Singapore were unable to officially receive the PS5 on November 19, 2020.

Sony remove start date from multiple countries PlayStation website. ((

So far there has been no official pre-order from Sony Indonesia for the PS5. Are you working on licensing issues?

This is compounded by the lack of a PlayStation 5 on the e-certification page of the Directorate-General for Post and Telecommunications. The HiTekno.com team only found certifications for PS4 and some of its accessories.

New DG Postel certification for PlayStation 4 and a range of accessories. There is no PlayStation 5. (Postel.Go.Id)

Regarding the lack of a PlayStation 5 launch date on the Sony website for a number of countries, the company said they are in preparation.

“We can confirm that the PS5 will also be available at MY / TH / ID / PH / VN and we are currently preparing to launch.

SIES will announce the release date and prices for MY / TH / PH / ID / VN as soon as we are ready. Please see our local announcements regarding the release of the PS5 in their respective countries. “Sony’s statement as a published notebook check.

Until this news was released, there was no certainty when the PlayStation 5 pre-order opened in Indonesia, including when it would be available. There is no confirmation of when the PS5 game console will officially enter the country.