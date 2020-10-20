RRQ Albertt’s unique journey in season six of the MPL is to be bullied to become an MVP

RRQ Albertt. (Instagram / rrq_alberttt)

Hitekno.com – MPL Indonesia Season 6 has plenty of surprises with one of the RRQ players in the spotlight. After being bullied by unscrupulous fans, Albertt actually managed to lead RRQ Hoshi to victory in the MPL Indonesia season six Grand Final.

This means that RRQ broke the record by winning three Indonesian MPL titles.

Previously, RRQ had won MPL Indonesia Season 2, MPL Indonesia Season 5, and finally MPL Indonesia Season 6.

With the status of the defending champion, there is of course a lot of pressure on the RRQ Hoshi players. RRQ Hoshi did not run smoothly and stumbled in the regular season.

Even the King has suffered four straight defeats in the second and third weeks of the regular stages. During this time, there were fans looking for scapegoats and harassing RRQ Albertt.

RRQ Albertt becomes MVP at the Grand Final of the 6th season of MPL Indonesia. (Instagram / @teamrrq)

Some fans compare that Albertt is still unsuitable to replace Xinn. Of course, there’s a lot of pressure following Albertt, considering he’s an MDL squad who instantly plays in MPL.

RRQ Xinn is known for playing well. That’s why he was once an MVP in one of the MPL Indonesia Season 5 and MPL Invitational 4 Nation Cup games.

In the second and third weeks, RRQ played without Xinn, so Albertt had to step in and act as the core. Unfortunately, RRQ was not performing optimally, so it swallowed four losses in a row.

After Albertt had not experienced any bullying by the “toxic” fans, he managed to get up in an impressive way. The improved performance of Albertt and other RRQ players made the king jump back from week four.

Top 5 game number 4 was won by RRQ Albertt. (Instagram / mpl.id.official)

Even in the fourth week leading up to the end of the regular season, RRQ Hoshi ran with a record of never lost. Ultimately, they defeated their archenemy EVOS Legends on the last day of the regular season with 2 against 1.

With Roger, RRQ Albertt went wild in the second game against EVOS Legends. When War sided with Macan Putih’s base, RRQ Albertt managed to get the first Savage MPL Indonesia Season 6.

The improvement in Albertt’s performance was also praised by RRQ Xinn.

RRQ Albertt’s stats when he became MVP in the MPL Indonesia Season 6 Grand Final. (Instagram / @ mpl.id.official)

“I really agree (the alien seed is called Albertt). If you want to say that he (Albertt) is better than me. Only he needs flying lessons, he is still new. If you want to be compared to someone, I say I am the lowest. ” Said Albertt during the interview.

Not only in the regular season Albertt’s performance in the play-off phase got even better. The climax was when he took on Alter Ego in the MPL Indonesia season six grand finale.

As a dark horse, Alter Ego offers impressive resistance to the defending champion. One of the interesting moments was when RRQ Albertt survived alone against two heroes of alter ego at the grassroots.

Even though RRQ’s altar was thinning and Alter Ego nearly won the third game, RRQ Albertt managed to block it.

The king was avoided before losing, so RRQ Albertt was named MVP in both the grand finals and play-offs. In the final, RRQ Albertt had an average of 6 kills and 435 total damage.