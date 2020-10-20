RRQs long way from becoming the back-to-back champion in MPL season 6

RRQ wins MPL Indonesia Season 6. (instagram / mpl.id.official)

Hitekno.com – RRQ Hoshi wrote a new story on Sunday (10/18/2020) after defeating Alter Ego in the MPL Indonesia Season 6 finals. The success of Lemon and his friends made RRQ Hoshi the strongest team in the mobile pro scene. Legends.

In the history of the Indonesian MPL, RRQ was the only team to have the most wins. The team, which has been built since 2017, has recorded three wins in the past.

At its inception, RRQ was confronted by Lemon, Tuturu, Barrier, Marsha, and Instinct. These five names are known to be the global top of the popular Mobile Legends game. No wonder this team is the toughest at the start of their gig.

Unfortunately, in the first MPL Indonesia season, RRQ failed to beat NXL, which won the season. Only in the second season did RRQ manage to beat EVOS 3-0 in the Grand Final.

In the third season of MPL Indonesia, luck was not on RRQ’s side. Instead of making the grand finals, Lemon and his friends had to go home on the first day of the play-offs.

The RRQ team won MPL season 2 (Instagram / teamrrq).

In the fourth season of MPL Indonesia, RRQ, previously called RRQ O2, changed its name to RRQ Hoshi. RRQ Hoshi met EVOS again in the Grand Final round and had to be content with second place.

A big change was made by RRQ Hoshi to MPL Indonesia Season 5. The presence of a new roster further strengthens Lemon, Tuturu, Wizzking, Vyn, LJ, R7 and Xinn. After winning the regular season, RRQ Hoshi managed to overthrow his eternal rival EVOS in the Grand Final.

RRQ Hoshi’s appearance in the sixth season of MPL Indonesia was clearly anticipated. Had experienced up and down. RRQ Hoshi appeared powerful with the arrival of Albert.

RRQ won the MPL season 5. (Instagram / mpl.id.official)

Sure enough, these aliens managed to overthrow Alter Ego in the Best of 5 match at the Grand Final of the MPL Indonesia Season 6 with 3: 2 points. A new story was written, RRQ Hoshi became the only team with a back-to-back champion in the event.