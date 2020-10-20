Scientists warn of the potential of a mega tsunami. This is the cause

Tsunami illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Scientists have warned of a possible mega-tsunami that could occur unexpectedly. Why?

According to scientists, this disaster could be caused by the melting of Alaskan glaciers.

The mega-tsunami was triggered by an unstable rock slide after the glacier melted, which is expected to occur over the next two decades. However, experts fear that the disaster could occur in the next 12 months.

The potential for the disaster was warned in May by scientists who wrote an open letter to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (ADNR).

Experts are concerned about an area called Prince William Sound, which is on the south coast of Alasa. This region has experienced glacier shrinkage which has created instability on the slopes of the mountain at Barry Arm just above the Barry Glacier.

“We, a group of scientists with expertise in climate change, landslides and tsunami threats, have identified an unstable mountainside at the foot of Barry Glacier on Barry Arm, 60 miles east of Anchorage, which could potentially trigger a tsunami,” wrote the scientists open letter.

The tsunami, reported by The Sun on Tuesday (10/20/2020), could have an impact on areas frequented by tourists, fishing vessels and hunters.

Tsunami Illustration (Shutterstock)

“We believe that a tsunami caused by this landslide is likely to occur in the next year and most likely within 20 years,” the scientists added.

Satellite imagery has shown how ice melting on glaciers exposed large rocky areas.

This could mean that a slow moving landslide has occurred. However, if a large part of the slope collapses, the consequences can be even worse.

Prince William Sound is one of the remote areas where the surrounding waters are frequented by boats, including cruises.

Scientists note that landslides have caused giant waves in other areas of Alaska and Greenland over the past decade.

In 2015, a slope failure on Taan Fiord resulted in a 193 meter high tsunami. In Karrat Fiord, western Greenland, a landslide in June 2017 also caused a tsunami that killed four people and destroyed most of the city of Nuugaatsiaq.

According to experts, the unstable slope at Barry Arm is much larger than the examples given, so that a larger tsunami can arise that could affect the entire Prince William Sound.

Alaska illustration. [Shutterstock]

Ohio State University geophysicist Chunli Dai said based on the height of the sediment above the water, the volume of the sliding soil, and the angle of inclination. He reckoned the collapse would release at least 16 times more debris and 11 times more energy than the landslide that occurred in Lituya Bay, Alaska, in 1958.

Dai added that eyewitnesses compared the 1958 events in Alaska to an atomic bomb explosion.

Further analysis has found little change since the open letter was published at the beginning of this year. The scientists’ results can be viewed on the ADNR website.

Continued monitoring will continue so scientists can spot warning signs of landslides and aftershocks before they occur. Scientists estimate that a tsunami can travel up to 10 miles, so early warnings could save more lives.

This is the warning from scientists of the potential for a mega-tsunami to occur due to the search for Alaskan glaciers. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).