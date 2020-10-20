The technology behind the audio quality of the Samsung Soundbar HW-Q950T

Samsung Soundbar HW-Q950T. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – When presenting the movie theater sensation at home, the size and resolution of the TV is indeed important in delivering a visual experience. However, the sensation is even more pronounced when high quality audio is also presented to aid immersive home entertainment.

One way to deliver high quality audio is through a soundbar. Including the Samsung HW-Q950T Soundbar, which features the latest in audio technology.

“For a more complete and complete home entertainment experience, Samsung is introducing the Samsung HW-Q950T Soundbar, which will best go with your favorite TV shows. It features True Dolby Atmos 9.1.4 with speakers that pick up sound from different angles Make sound appear to flow around the user. ” Plus support for multi-dimensional audio technology Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. The ability of Q-Symphony technology to activate and play surround sound through the TV speaker and the soundbar speaker at the same time, creating exceptional audio synergies with compatible TVs . Combination of TV picture and audio With the HW-Q950T soundbar, every scene feels real, offers exciting content and entertains the whole family, “said Liem Kwok Cek, Marketing Manager for AV products at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

Here are some of the key features of the Samsung Soundbar HW-Q950T and the technology behind it that enables it to provide dynamic surround sound and an immersive home entertainment experience.

Perfect harmony – the basis of the Q symphony

The Samsung Soundbar HW-Q950T now has a ‘Q-Symphony’, which enables simultaneous playback of the soundbar and television.

With its ability to generate rich and impressive surround sound via TV speakers and soundbar, Q-Symphony was awarded the “Best of Innovation” award at CES 2020.

Why did Samsung introduce Q-Symphony? Until recently, using traditional TV speakers and a soundbar together could result in audio playback being out of sync with the scenes being played on the screen. This means that the TV speakers had to be muted when using the soundbar.

However, the Samsung QLED TV 2020 is equipped with a top speaker so that the TV speaker and soundbar can be used at the same time.

The idea of ​​Q-Symphony arose from the idea of ​​delivering higher quality surround sound by using the speaker above the TV in combination with a soundbar.

In order to implement this hybrid solution, the sound from the TV speakers and the soundbar must be synchronized in terms of time and volume.

In addition, the respective roles of the TV speaker and the soundbar have been clearly distinguished in the latest technology in order to enable better sound harmonization.

While the soundbar delivers the main sound like a human voice, the upper speaker delivers a background sound effect.

In this way, the two devices avoid interference and offer a better sound experience.

Superior soundbar – Nine channels with just four speakers

Currently, the highest audio specification for a home theater system is a 9.1.4-channel setup that typically requires a total of 14 speakers.

However, the Samsung Soundbar HW-Q950T can achieve these incredible channel specifications with just four speakers.

After the development of the home theater market in the 1990s, users were given the opportunity to experience surround sound that encompassed not only the left and right sides, but also the front and back.

In addition, the introduction of Dolby ATMOS technology in 2014 enables 3D surround sound, which also includes sound from above and below.

Samsung’s premium surround sound development doesn’t happen overnight. In 2016, Samsung released the HW-K950, a soundbar that only needs four speakers to produce surround sound on 5.1.4 channels.

Samsung didn’t stop there and instead introduced the HW-Q90R, a 7.1.4-channel soundbar with a surround channel on the back.

This year, Samsung went one step further with the introduction of the HW-Q950T, a 9.1.4-channel soundbar that comes with two additional wide channels.

Dynamic sound from different angles

The HW-Q950T soundbar has two wide channels that transmit sound at an angle of 60 ° on either side of the center.

For a more complete sound, the right and left speakers that provide surround sound have been moved to the edge of the soundbar.

In addition, two additional loudspeakers have been aligned at an angle that has been optimized for broad-channel functionality. They have been combined on the far left and the far right.

With the wide channel functionality, users can enjoy sound broadcast from different angles and experience a more complete audio experience.

This effect also provides a wider sense of realism and, by increasing the vitality of movements on the screen, makes for a better experience when watching content such as concerts, music performances, and movies.

Samsung Soundbar HW-Q950T is available in Indonesia at the price of Rp. 24,999,000.00. You can find more information at https://www.samsung.com/id/audio-video/soundbar-hw-q950t/.