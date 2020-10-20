These internet users are more sophisticated than the iPhone 12 and show their phones to watch TV shows

This small mobile phone has more advanced features than the iPhone 12, which is offline television. (Twitter / bookmarks).

Hitekno.com – Apple officially introduced the iPhone 12 with a slew of new features. However, according to these internet users, its sophistication could not surpass its cell phone.

The @markahd Twitter account has a list of small cell phone portraits that can be used to watch TV shows offline.

There is also an iron antenna at the end of the Internet user’s mobile phone to amplify the video signal when watching TV.

In his tweet, the @markahdaftar account shows a portrait of a small black cell phone with a screen showing soap operas on one of the private televisions.

He admitted that he had watched the show from the TV show offline without using the Internet.

In the digital age, people can already watch traditional television programs without a television screen. From their respective cell phones, people can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment from different sources.

This can be done with the support of a strong internet network. With a good internet signal, people not only get entertainment, but they can access many other things online as well.

Even in the digital age, various cell phones with the latest technological sophistication continue to appear. However, this young man boasted of the sophistication of his cell phone that could enjoy offline TV shows.

For some circles, the availability of the Internet and its network is still a luxury. This young man who could watch TV shows without internet thought his cell phone was more sophisticated than the latest cell phone product that was loved, the iPhone 12.

“The iPhone 12 is cool, but can you see Tipi offline, boss?” Wrote the account @markahdaftar in his tweet.

Since the upload on Saturday (October 17th, 2020), the tweet has been liked by more than 16,000 Twitter users. There are more than 3,000 who share. As well as some comments on similar phones.

“That Rp. 500 thousand cell phone in the past, the speakers were stereo, wasn’t it? Even if today’s cell phones Rp. 2 million still use mono speakers,” wrote the account @Agusjakkkkkk.

“Try in the past brands like Mito, K-Touch, Nexian, Cross. What else can I do? I’m a social outcast because my phone is a Sony Walkman and they have TVs,” commented the @anothersidevs account .

“Wow, I really remember playing badminton on that phone in class. Then I can’t see the confusion,” the @septianiswp account replied.

Meanwhile, the @agmmcmd account commented, “In the past, my Evercoss cell phone had a very complete TV channel, big speakers, and it was only 200,000 rupees.”

This is recognition from internet users who claim their small cell phone has more features than the iPhone 12, namely the ability to watch TV shows offline. (SuaraJogja.id/ Mutiara Rizka Maulina).