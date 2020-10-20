These six champion RRQ memes will amuse the fans, and alter ego accounts will too!

RRQ Hoshi. (Instagram / mpl.id.official)

Hitekno.com – Last weekend, Mobile Legends fans were entertained with a thrilling game played in the MPL Indonesia Season 6 Finale. The title defense RRQ meme was successfully defended and immediately circulated on the internet.

For information, the alter ego that has the status of a dark horse is showing very strong opposition.

As a result, RRQ Hoshi had to play 5 games so the score was 3v2 to win the king.

Despite losing, Alter Ego deserves high credit for the addicting game they present.

No, even Alter Ego almost won, even though RRQ Albertt finally broke her dream.

RRQ wins MPL Indonesia Season 6. (instagram / mpl.id.official)

The low HP at the altar of RRQ Hoshi almost made Alter Ego steal the season six title from MPL Indonesia.

The third game, which lasted almost 42 minutes, featured a buy and sell action by RRQ against Alter Ego, so it was very interesting to watch.

The king seems to have a victorious mentality so they set new records. Too tough, RRQ Hoshi broke the record as the only team to win three seasons of the Indonesian MPL.

RRQ memes. (Instagram / Alteregoesports)

The King won MPL Indonesia Season 2, MPL Indonesia Season 5 and MPL Indonesia Season 6. Not only that, RRQ Hoshi was the team to win the prestigious MPL Invitational 4 Nation Cup.

A number of memes about the champion RRQ were instantly spread on Instagram. Very unique, even Alter Ego’s official Instagram account does RRQ memes in a way that their fans are automatically amused.

The following is a series of Champion RRQ memes that amused both netizens and gamers:

1. Wow, this KB professor’s meme is really eye-catching.

RRQ memes. (Instagram / kbggwp)

2. When RRQ became a nightmare.

RRQ memes. (Instagram / joni.troll)

3. Unfortunately, EVOS ‘secret weapon could not deliver the White Tiger to meet the RRQ.

RRQ memes. (Instagram / joni.troll)

4. Gosh, sir!

RRQ memes. (Instagram / kbggwp)

5. Although Alter Ego defeated ONIC, he could not beat the king.

RRQ memes. (Instagram / joni.troll)

6. The official alter ego account for RRQ memes too!

Those were the RRQ memes after the King successfully defended his title in season six of MPL Indonesia. What do you think?