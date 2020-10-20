This is the mainstay of the iPhone 12 series and a feature of the MagSafe feature

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – The Apple family just released their new device, the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 series has many pros and cons in terms of their arrival and is very attractive with the MagSafe feature that is their flagship.

Previously, the MagSafe feature was available for several other Apple devices. Some older MacBook editions are known to use this feature on their devices.

Two older MacBook devices that use the MagSafe feature are the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The MagSafe on the device is a special connection with a copper tip and a magnetic charging aid.

Citing The Verge, Apple is now bringing MagSafe back to life for the iPhone 12 series devices. However, the introduction of this feature is certainly different from the previous introduction on MacBook devices.

Apple is adapting the MagSafe concept to the MacBook and then embedding this function for the iPhone 12 series. MagSafe allows users to wirelessly charge using just magnetic force.

MagSafe on the iPhone 12 Series. (Apple)

In order to be able to use the MagSafe function of the iPhone 12 series, Apple has embedded a magnetic ring behind the back of the device. This magnetic ring is used to charge a number of iPhone 12 series devices.

There are many advantages to having MagSafe. If previously only 7.5 watts were charged, MagSafe can deliver up to 15 watts of power. The presence of MagSafe clearly adds to the advantages of the iPhone 12 series from the Apple family.

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 series can also be charged with various other accessories, such as: B. with wireless chargers of different brands.

Although it raises pros and cons of being released without a charger and headphones, the presence of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series is a huge asset to this device, so it detracts from users’ interest in purchasing the device.