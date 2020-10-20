“We’re rich people hanging out at the mall,” this post is a deluge of meme responses

Video of young people hanging out in the mall. (Twitter / @jessicajelataTV)

Hitekno.com – Content that internet users consider “too arrogant” usually has various memes attached. The post, which shows girls and young men claiming to be rich while hanging out in the mall, provoked an invasion of memes from internet users.

The Twitter fan page account @rakyatjelataTV shares a post about a girl showing off the lifestyle of her group.

The post went viral on Twitter after receiving more than 835 retweets, 2,800 likes and 1.3 million views.

The fan page is sharing a video uploaded from the TikTok account @ denise.chariesta. Similar videos are also shared with other influencers from multiple accounts.

Most of them actually insinuated and gave memes to the testimony of the women in the video.

Video of young people hanging out in the mall. (Twitter / @jessicajelataTV)

The woman’s statement was viewed by internet users as “belagu” or arrogant. The reason is that the woman in the video is looking down at the people who aren’t hanging out in the mall, just on the outskirts.

“Hey guys, good night, I just want to let you know if we’re rich people hanging out in the mall. The mall is a luxury mall! Where are you? On the outskirts? Ouch, if you’re on the outskirts, you have to not be friends with us, bye! ” said the woman at her post.

Many internet users have made various comments on the viral video.

“I’m not sure if I should just hang out in the mall. I just hung out in the cemetery,” @AmbarwatiRexy said sarcastically.

“Ah, don’t admit you’re a rich person when you say Rajah is covered in your face,” @Hasbiibrahm tweeted.

“Remember, there is still heaven above the sky. Have you heard and read: Social media was created to show off. What sets any user apart is just one thing: the level of stickiness,” added @rakyatjelataTV.

“He’s the welfare committee, Hyung, why are the kids blocking him, they usually want to take a look, people like this don’t put them on stage later,” commented @ popcornmanis19.

Here are different memes in the form of videos and pictures from internet users:

1. Netizens ilfeel see the youthful feelings above.

Netizens reply mem. (Twitter / counterplsonline)

2. Abundant if the results of the parent’s sweat are the same.

Netizens reply mem. (Twitter / @Aluna_Safitri)

3. The sultans who ate by the roadside wept over the arrogance of the woman above.

4. This person is reading only, but look around.

5. The pronunciation has been corrected by this guy.

It was a viral video post about “rich people hanging out in the mall” for collecting reply memes from internet users. What do you think?