What is the Infinix Hot 10 price in Indonesia powered by gaming chipset?

Infinix Hot 10. (Infinix Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – Infinix Hot 10 will be officially launched on Monday (October 19th, 2020) on the Indonesian market. What does this new phone offer and what is the Infinix Hot 10 price in Indonesia?

This new mobile phone with a gaming chipset was launched online through the Lazada application.

“With the new spirit of INFINIX Indonesia, which is Take The Lead, we hope that young people in Indonesia can become a leader in every competition they live in, be it at work, school, home or wherever they are. young people in indonesia to move forward and become leaders. with the support and innovation of INFINIX, users can stay productive with the latest specifications and affordable prices. officially in indonesia. the HOT series which is considered the best selling series and expected by many users, has specifications that are #ANTIKALAH as it has a different performance than the previous HOT series. ”Sergio Ticoalu, Country Marketing Manager of Infinix Smartphone Indonesia stated.

Infinix Hot 10 has a gaming chipset, the MediaTek Helio G70. This chipset is the first to be embedded in Infinix’s HOT series.

In addition, the Infinix Hot 10 is also very complete with other specifications for an even more exciting gaming experience, such as: B. a screen with a surface area of ​​6.78 inches Punch Hole Display, on which this screen itself has an increase compared to the previous HOT series.

And also a battery with a capacity of 5200 mAh and Power Power technology, which means that the power depletes more slowly during use.

No less important, Infinix Hot 10 also wants to offer a more real experience for even more exciting game battles through DTS Sound. Where the resulting sound becomes clearer and more disturbing in every detail of the effects and music.

“Equipped with a special chipset for gaming, Infinix Hot 10 invites users to get more excited about #AntiKalah in their daily gadget life. Especially during this pandemic, many have to do their activities online. Like at school or at work, where users need to continue. Productive and active. The performance of the Infinix Hot 10 can help them, along with other specifications such as screen and battery, to make business feel more enjoyable. Activities and entertainment can be done in one hand. “explained Bruno Li, CEO of Infinix Indonesia.

In addition to these 3 benefits for gaming activities, Infinix Hot 10 is equipped with a camera resolution of up to 16 MP Quad AI, which allows users to take more detailed photos and faster recordings even in low light conditions.

And also a front camera that is supported with 8MP wide angle where users can take a bigger view.

Infinix Hot 10 is sold with two different types of memory. The 4 GB + 64 GB RAM variant will initially be sold at the normal price of Rp 1,749,000 to Rp 1,599,000.

While the price of the Infinix Hot 10 for the 4 + 128 GB RAM variant is sold from the normal price of Rp. 1,949,000 to Rp. 1,799,000.

Which, of course, will be sold exclusively on the Lazada Indonesia e-commerce platform for the first time on October 23, 2020.

That’s the price for Infinix Hot 10, which is officially launched in Indonesia. Would you like to propose a new phone with this gaming chipset?