When will the Special Edition Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition be released?

Oppo logo. (Oppo)

Hitekno.com – According to plan, Oppo will launch a special edition of the Oppo F17 Pro in India in the near future. This special edition brings the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition, which is due to be released on October 19, 2020.

Previously, Oppo had launched the Oppo F17 Pro in India in September 2020. This latest edition further expands the Oppo family in India.

At the start in the GSM arena, the price for this Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition is not certain. However, Oppo was so proud to showcase the shape of its new device with this special edition.

From the leaked images, it appears that the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in matte gold, which coincides with the celebration of Diwali or Deepavali, the festival of lights in India.

Later, the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition will be delivered with a Helio P95 chipset and an AMOLED screen with a size of 6.43 inches Full HD Plus in combination with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Oppo F17 Pro. (youtube / Oppo India)

In addition, the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition will rely on a total of six cameras with four cameras on the back and two cameras on the front.

In terms of battery, this special edition Oppo F17 Pro works with the support of a battery with a capacity of 4,015 mAh that supports 30W charging.

Oppo has announced that the price of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition and the regular version of the Oppo F17 Pro will not change.

Because of this, many predict that the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition will hit the market at the same price as the Oppo F17 Pro, namely 22,990 rupees, or around 4.6 million rupees.

The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition was introduced in a special edition and is only intended to be sold in India and not worldwide.