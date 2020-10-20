Xiaomi 2000 Mi Partner is growing in 11 months

Xiaomi Indonesia presents 2000 Mi Partners. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi Indonesia continues to expand its reach in providing services in the country. Including the opening of 2,000 Mi partners in just 11 months.

With the presence of these many Mi partners, the scope of retail services is to be expanded with the Mi Store and the Mi Shop Xiaomi Indonesia.

These efforts are also being made to make it easier for consumers to access Xiaomi products through physical stores.

Mi Partner is a multibrand shop that works with Xiaomi to sell products in the form of smartphones at official prices (SRP).

More than 2,000 Mi partners are spread across various cities in Indonesia, including Kutai Kartanegara Regency, Kendari City, Lhokseumawe City or Central Lombok Regency.

Despite the sale of various smartphone brands, the existence of Mi Partners is easy to find inside and outside of shopping malls with the Xiaomi identity.

Previously, Mi Partner was better known as Mi Prefered Partner, who changed due to the vote on the Mi Community that ended October 12th.

Xiaomi logo illustration. [Shutterstock]

With this new name, Mi Partner will serve Xiaomi users in Indonesia side by side with Mi Store and Mi Shop.

The difference between Mi Partner and Mi Shop lies in the location within the shop and its management, through a dealer selected by Xiaomi.

Mi Shop sells products at official prices such as smartphones, accessories and Mi TV. So far there are 131 Mi Shops all over Indonesia. The number continues to grow, including the Las Vegas Mi Shop in Gresik, which opened on October 10th.

Now Mi Store is a physical store that sells the same products as Mi Shop but is located in a mall and is managed by the Erajaya Group. There are currently 50 Mi Stores in Indonesia.

Potential users can search for the nearest store that sells Xiaomi Indonesia products on the official website.