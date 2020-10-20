Xiaomi Care, free masks and hand sanitizer for buyers

Xiaomi logo illustration. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi Indonesia presents Paran customers with a care package to support a healthy lifestyle. Namely Xiaomi Care, a free package for mask and hand sanitizer.

The presence of Xiaomi Care is a concern for Mi fans to maintain health and prevent transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This care package includes an exclusive Xiaomi mask and hand disinfectant. The Xiaomi Care # KaMiJagaKamu program runs from October 15-31, 2020 with the aim of raising awareness during the pandemic by taking care of yourself and avoiding activities that involve large numbers of people.

Based on data as of October 18, 2020, positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia have reached more than 361,000.

You can get this package by purchasing all Xiaomi Indonesia products in physical stores such as Mi Store, Mi Shop and a range of Mi Partner and Erafone points.

Xiaomi Care, a customer care package. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

To do this, consumers upload photos of products they have purchased to their Instagram accounts and tag #KaMiJagaKamu and tag the @ xiaomi.indonesia account to then view it to officials and receive the Xiaomi Care package.

Consumers who want to stay at home and use the Mi Store from Home and Mi Shop from Home services will still have the option to receive this package.

After completing the order process and the courier arrives to deliver the product, upload a product photo with the same conditions, namely the hashtag #KaMiJagaKamu and the account tag @ xiaomi.indonesia. Packages are sent separately.

Xiaomi Indonesia’s retail network has now reached various cities in the country, so everyone can easily get Xiaomi products at real prices.