4 Latest News: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Colors, Apple Watch SE is Hot

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. (Samsung Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a new mobile phone that is an economical version for the flagship range. Interestingly, this device offers a wide variety of color options.

There are even 6 color options for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE presented to millennials who want a new phone to match their style.

In addition to this, there is also the latest news from the Apple Watch SE smartwatch overheating. Of course, this news immediately became the spotlight of many parties.

Fortunately, no explosion or serious injury has been reported, but the worst case has been identified where the hot Apple Watch leaves a red mark on the user’s wrist.

The news about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE colors and the Apple Watch SE overheated report is in the latest news that is busy right now.

Further information can be found in the following four breaking news that HiTekno.com is concerned with today, Wednesday (21.10.2020).

1. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a colorful design for millennials

Samsung Galaxy S20FE. (Samsung)

In early October, Samsung launched its newest Galaxy device, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is specially designed for Millennial Social Expressors. It has features desired by Samsung Galaxy fans around the world and an iconic color choice that is attracting many people’s attention. .

2. Some users have complained about the Apple Watch SE overheating. Why?

Apple Watch SE. (Apple)

The Apple Watch SE, which was released just a while ago, is now receiving complaints from users in South Korea.

Some Apple Watch SE users have received complaints that their smartwatches are overheating or overheating.

3. Not equipped with accessories, pre-order iPhone 12 even beat iPhone 11

iPhone 12 Pro. (Apple)

Many internet users have looked disappointed since Apple announced its newest device, the iPhone 12, with no accessories like charging adapters and headphones.

Additionally, the iPhone 12 has been known to not come with a 120Hz refresh rate display either.

4. Enhance the audio experience. Huawei will introduce the latest premium products

Huawei FreeBuds Pro. (Huawei)

TV screens, shopping opportunities or virtual party zones: nowadays our smartphones can be anything we want. The use of smartphones skyrocketed during the pandemic, which is a necessity and a convenience for many today.

But can our interest in smartphones be the key to a connected future beyond our 3-inch screens? The idea of ​​a connected future is not new. Despite the predictions of science fiction a few decades ago, we live in a world where connected electronic devices have become a common consciousness.

These are the four latest news items right now, from the colors of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to the overheated Apple Watch SE report.