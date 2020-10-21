Buy a tank top at a discount. This online shopper’s complaints make it amusing

Tank top illustration. (Pixabay / StockSnap)

Hitekno.com – In e-commerce, there are usually online shoppers who amuse internet users by not reading product descriptions properly. Not everything is like that, but the behavior of this seller makes internet users laugh.

How not, the seller disappoints online buyers by sending the wrong clothes. Different 180 degrees, the clothes ordered are actually 180 degrees different from the description in the photo.

The fanpage account @txtdarionlshop shared a post with the heading “Not according to order”.

The post shows screenshots of the disappointment of online shoppers after receiving the cheap tank tops they ordered.

According to the seller, they sold tank tops at a discount of Rp 30,000 to Rp 7,999.

According to the tracing, the drama between online buyers and sellers is actually happening on one of the popular ecommerce websites in Indonesia. In fact, the seller has a good reputation because the goods sold have reached more than 10 thousand.

The item you received may not match the description because it was replaced or there was an error in delivery.

“I ordered a tank top, but why did the #sobatambyar shirt come? Wow, it doesn’t really fit,” wrote Ch * k * t * ro30 and gave a star as a sign of disappointment.

The seller’s overall reputation is 4.6 out of 5 stars with 5,300 people rating it. Up to four thousand people gave 5 stars while 72 people gave one star. One-star donors are mostly disappointed with product quality, wrong deliveries of articles that do not correspond to the description.

The post about complaints from online shoppers received more than 1,100 retweet likes and 6,600 likes.

Many Internet users gave various comments on the “tank top” that had been exchanged.

“Could it be that this was the same guy who got a tank top at the time … wow,” commented @ axzlea28.

“Just cut out the tank top, it’s cool. There’s no tank top, buddy,” @seuhahhh said.

“Oh Allah, why do I laugh so much when I watch this (laugh emoticon),” said @dinddakim.

That was the complaint from online shoppers who received goods or tank tops that did not meet the description. Have you ever experienced this?