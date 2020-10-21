CHECK THE FACTS: Does the cinema really open but viewers have to leave every 30 minutes?

Cinema illustration. (Pixabay / Alfred Derks)

Hitekno.com – A post on social media claims the cinema will open soon after it has been closed for a long time due to the pandemic.

However, the news is getting more terrible as regulations have been enforced that visitors come out every 30 minutes to breathe fresh air.

One of the news was distributed on Monday (October 19, 2020) by the Twitter account manager @ClickBandung.

“The XXI. Cinema will reopen. Viewers have to leave the studio every 30 minutes to breathe fresh air!” he wrote to provide information.

So is it true that the rules for leaving the theater are enforced every 30 minutes? Where do these rules come from? Review the following fact check.

Moviegoers are reported to have to leave every 30 minutes. (Twitter / @ ClickBandung)

According to the report from ANTARA on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) the rule to end every 30 minutes is not part of the Covid-19 health protocol.

Rules in cinemas as well as regulations in other public places apply to Temporary Large-scale Social Restrictions (PSBB). This includes implementing the 3M rules, which are wearing masks, keeping your distance and washing your hands.

There are also rules for checking the temperature of viewers, buying tickets online, and visitors shouldn’t cause crowds.

Hariman Chalid, PR manager of the CGV cinema, emphasized that there are no regulations in the CGV cinemas according to which viewers have to leave the cinema every 30 minutes to breathe fresh air.

“The health protocol we implemented complies with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta,” Hariman told ANTARA.

Aside from implementing 3M, Hariman said that the health protocol in the CGV cinema states that the maximum number of visitors to the cinema space is only 25 percent of the total capacity.

The theater manager then regularly cleans the room with disinfectant at each end of the film show.

“The ordinance is not in the protocol referred to by the provincial government,” said Hariman.

Conclusion

According to the results of a fact check, the news that moviegoers had to leave every 30 minutes was a joke. Because the regulation is not clear who made it and is not included in the Covid-19 health log. (Suara.com/ Hadi Mulyono).