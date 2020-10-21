Enhance the audio experience and Huawei will introduce the latest premium products

Huawei FreeBuds Pro. (Huawei)

Hitekno.com – Virtual TV screens, shopping or party areas: these days our smartphones can be whatever we want them to be. The use of smartphones skyrocketed during the pandemic, which is a necessity and a convenience for many today.

But can our interest in smartphones be the key to a connected future beyond our 3-inch screens? The idea of ​​a connected future is not new. Despite the predictions of science fiction a few decades ago, we live in a world where connected electronic devices have become a common consciousness.

Huawei has become a leader in creating new technological innovations, particularly through its product ecosystem, and will launch a number of new products in the near future, including new and improved audio products such as FreeBuds Pro, FreeLace Pro and FreeBuds Studio in Indonesia.

Lo Khing Seng, Deputy Country Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Indonesia, said, “As a new form of audio experience, TWS headphones are quickly being integrated into people’s work and daily lives to strike a balance between private and public space. It accompanies users, gives them the ability to compose and convey sounds, and gives them the freedom to seamlessly interact with the world of digital audio. TWS earbuds are no longer just a disposable device for generating or inputting sound, but an important entry point into the world of digital audio. That’s why Huawei continues to innovate and innovate to bring the best devices to enhance the audio experience for consumers. ”

Active noise canceling headphones are a trend these days and are basically setting the new standard for flagship Bluetooth headphones. Huawei continues to research and innovate this area of ​​noise cancellation technology. At HDC 2020, Huawei introduced its flagship TWS headphones, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. The new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro takes a different approach to design.

In contrast to the previous round tube, the headphone rod forms a recognizable square geometric shape. This unique design is also very rare in the industry. Design goals aside, the beam design offers more interaction with the shape and more control over how music plays through the headphones.

Meanwhile, HUAWEI FreeLace Pro offers the best noise canceling experience with hybrid active noise canceling and dual mic technology with the leading noise canceling algorithm. Compared to traditional noise-canceling headphones, HUAWEI FreeLace Pro adopts a more fashionable design with more powerful noise-canceling features to completely redefine the category.

Huawei is not only presenting new headphones and neck headphones, but is also bringing new, innovative headphones to Indonesia for the first time with HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio. With advanced design and world-class Huawei technology, these headphones bring consumers premium, high-quality audio that they have never experienced before.

“Bringing in new improvements and improving product quality are key to this range of products as we strive to provide our consumers with the best possible experience. Not only is the quality high, but the design also gives a premium feel which further enhances the user experience with our new audio range. We can’t wait to introduce him soon, ”Khing Seng concluded.