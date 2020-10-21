Hello: The Master Chief Collection runs on Xbox Series X with 120 fps

Hello, the Master Chief Collection. (Twitter / Xbox)

Hitekno.com – Based on previous announcements, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be launched on November 10th. Microsoft has confirmed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been optimized for the latest generation of consoles.

Announced by the official Xbox Twitter account, all six Halo games can be played at 120 fps on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The 120 fps mode can be used in both campaign and multiplayer areas.

Microsoft also announced that Halo will support The Master Chief Collection 4K in split-screen mode.

The four players can still enjoy 4K resolution when the split-screen mode is activated on the four screens.

Halo The Master Chief Collection will be released on November 17, 2020 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

That said, the game will be available just a week after Microsoft’s new console is released.

It will be available as a free upgrade for Master Chief Collection owners or for free through Xbox Game Pass.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is an anthology that includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, and Halo 4.

A compilation of the game was originally released for Xbox One, but later ported to PC in late 2019. While slow, it’s good news for Halo fans on PC.

Microsoft previously announced the backward-compatible features of the two next-generation consoles.

But apparently they are actually tweaking and improving the performance of the entire Master Chief Collection on their two newest consoles.

This is a breath of fresh air for fans of FPS games on Xbox Series X awaiting the Halo Infinite release.

After the postponement from the release date, which should arrive in 2020, Halo Infinite still has no official launch date details.

