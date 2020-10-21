How to change the password zoom using a computer or HP application

Illustration of the zoom application. (Unsplash / Chris Montgomery)

Hitekno.com – You may be familiar with the Zoom application which is widely used for online online learning meetings. However, this video conferencing service is very vulnerable in terms of security. The best way to avoid this is to change your Zoom password properly.

But how can you easily change the Zoom password to keep online meeting or meeting safe?

Zoom now has a password enabled by default. However, users can sign in and change their password before starting a meeting from the Zoom app.

In the reporting from Android Central, Tuesday (10/20/2020), learn how to change the Zoom password as per the user’s preference:

1. How to add or change the password in Zoom using the computer

Zoom application. [Shutterstock]

Zoom has several built-in options for network administrators and corporate IT departments that block meetings and calls from users on paid and corporate accounts.

Even for users who don’t have a paid account, there are ways to keep Zoom meetings password protected.

Open the Zoom app on the user’s computer and click the Schedule icon in the lower left corner. Note that the Password section has been previously checked and populated with a password. The user can use the password or change it at will.

To change the Zoom password, users can type a new password in the text box next to the Require Meeting Password field. Then schedule and send invitations to user meetings by clicking the blue Schedule button.

2. Add or change the password in Zoom from the HP application

Zoom application. [Shutterstock]

To add or change a password in Zoom via an application on a mobile phone, open the Zoom application> tap the blue Schedule button> and scroll to the Password menu> tap the password field previously filled in.

Then enter the field to change the password according to the user’s preference. Click Done to schedule and send a meeting invitation.

In most cases, Zoom’s pre-filled passwords should have a good level of security. However, if users still want to create their own passwords in Zoom meetings, they must use unique and complex password combinations.

You can change the Zoom password using either a computer or an application on a mobile phone. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).