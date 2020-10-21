Linked to the concept of a flood, this film is inspired by the real world

Marriage flood concept. (Twitter / @ ElokPutput)

Hitekno.com – Movies are usually inspired by what happened in real life. This real experience leads filmmakers to take it up in film.

Similar to recently on Twitter, an Internet user compared real events with the version adapted in the film.

One of the wedding scenes in the movie “Crazy Rich Asian”, which has the theme of a tropical forest in the church.

Complete with lush plant decorations and running water to accompany the bride and groom.

Marriage flood concept. (Twitter / @ ElokPutput)

This is then compared to weddings in Indonesia, which were the rainy season and the aisle was inundated with high water.

This is because several areas in Indonesia will be inundated by floods if the rain is heavy enough but the gangway has been installed.

Like it or not, the bride and groom are in the process of flooding, with a similar concept applied in the film.

This comparison of the concept of marriage went viral after uploading the @ElokPutput account to Twitter.

“The real song” Angliyak numpak prau screen “wrote an internet user on Twitter.

“I salfok the shoes I left on the stairs, the bride is polite or something,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“Sakinah, Mawadah, Wa Flut,” commented one Internet user on Twitter.

“The Rice Field Concept Marriage,” wrote another Internet user.

“The shaman is not very famous,” commented another internet user.

A real world comparison of marriage was uploaded and the movie went viral on Twitter and received more than 18,000 likes.