Mars Explorer Drill Destroy Sample Rock if you’re too excited

Curiosity, a NASA robot on Mars. (NASA)

Hitekno.com – NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity leaves new signs of drilling activity. This robot is so excited that it accidentally breaks a rock on Mars with its drilling system.

The Curiosity robot itself has the task of collecting rock samples that scientists can analyze on earth.

“During the drilling process, Curiosity broke stones that were sometimes too far from the shot but still collected enough samples to conduct a detailed analysis,” said Ashley Stroupe, NASA mission operations engineer, as quoted by CNET on Wednesday 10/21/2020.

The team behind Curiosity is investigating some interesting dark gray modules at a drilling site called Groken.

Illustration of the surface of the planet Mars (Shutterstock).

“We hope that our survey of the Groken drill target will allow us to dig deeper into the ancient history of Mars,” said Mark Salvatore, a planetary geologist at the University of Michigan.

Curiosity’s drilling had its ups and downs. The robot once found a stone that was too difficult to drill, and the team worked on several mechanical problems in 2018. In the end, however, he saved the drill. Groken itself is the 29th successful well on Mars.

The rock fragments of the Curiosity Trail are the primary material for future space archaeologists to learn about the early history of exploration of the planet Mars. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)