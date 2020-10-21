Most popular: Infinix Hot 10 Price and Instagram 3×3 Challenge

Instagram illustration. (Unsplash / Ben Kolde)

Hitekno.com – Infinix Hot 10 will be officially launched on Monday (October 19th, 2020) on the Indonesian market. What does this new phone offer and what is the Infinix Hot 10 price in Indonesia?

This new mobile phone with a gaming chipset was launched online through the Lazada application.

3×3 Instagram ranks at the top of the Indonesian Twitter trending topic. And the day it gets, the discussion gets busier.

Then what is the 3×3 Instagram currently busy with internet users on Twitter? It turns out that it contains screenshots of posts on her Instagram account.

Internet users share posts on their Instagram accounts in 3×3 format, also known as the last 9 photos on the social media profile page.

1. Take part in TikTok, this beautiful young mother makes Kesemsem internet users

Beautiful young mother. (Instagram / Moodcewehalu)

TikTok videos that went viral on Instagram recently caught the attention of internet users. The video features a beautiful young mom rocking TikTok. The internet users were then impressed by the action of this beautiful young mother.

Viral on Instagram, uploads of TikTok videos of this beautiful young mom caught the eye after uploading the @ moodcewehalu account on Thursday (8/10/2020).

“Singles, don’t be baper”, write the headline in this @ oodcewehalu upload.

2. What is the Infinix Hot 10 price in Indonesia powered by gaming chipset?

Infinix Hot 10. (Infinix Indonesia)

Infinix Hot 10 was officially launched on Monday (October 19th, 2020) on the Indonesian market. What does this new phone offer and what is the Infinix Hot 10 price in Indonesia?

This new mobile phone with a gaming chipset was launched online through the Lazada application.

Infinix Hot 10 has a gaming chipset, the MediaTek Helio G70. This chipset is the first to be embedded in Infinix’s HOT series.

3. Viral 3×3 Instagram, here’s how to join

Viral 3×3 Instagram. (HiTekno.com)

