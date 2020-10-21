New Destiny 2 trailer circulating, revealing many new characters

Destiny 2 Beyond Light. (Bungie)

Hitekno.com – Destiny 2’s latest expansion is highly anticipated by fans of the FPS Destiny game. With the name Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Bungie has finally released a new trailer that describes the history of the expansion.

The trailer focuses on traps, specifically Eramis, the villain in Beyond Light. Eramis is a captain from traps that no player has seen before.

The trailer shows that Eramis is tired of the lack of discipline of the fallen.

Instead of following the Great Machine (known to players as the Traveler), Eramis had sold his faction to Darkness.

In the trailer it is stated that the Guardian is not the only owner of the stasis force. “Watch out, Guardian, you’re not the only one trying to use stasis as a weapon,” wrote the headline in the official trailer.

Villain Destiny 2 Beyond Light. (Bungie)

Quoted from Polygon, the trailer uploaded by developer Bungie includes several new characters.

With Eramis’ leadership, Fallen is tied to another power about which the Guardians know very little.

We can see Eramis using artifacts from the darkness to increase Falling power with the power of stasis. Concerned for their own people, the “loyal” Variks sent out a distress signal.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light. (YouTube / Destinygame)

He tries to bring the Guardians to Europe and begin their entire adventure. Previously, Variks was an NPC who oversaw the activities of Prison of Elders in the original Destiny game.

It is not yet known whether Variks will appear as a friend or foe in the Beyond Light expansion.

Characters introduced to Beyond Light include Eramis, House Salvation Elite (Lieutenant of Eramis: Atraks, Kridis, Phylaks, Praxis), Variks, Exo Stranger, and Eris Morn. To see the full character details, you can visit the official website through this link.

Bungie will launch Destiny 2: Beyond Light November 10-12 for Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Destiny 2 will be released on December 8th.