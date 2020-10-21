Not just China, the iPhone 12 Pro battery is said to have been manufactured in Brazil and India

iPhone 12 Pro. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Recent reports revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro battery is not only made in China. However, Apple is said to make it in India and Brazil.

This report also revealed the loss of battery capacity on the iPhone 12 Mini.

According to the Gadgets360 report posted on the Gizmochina site on Wednesday (10/21/2020), Anatel recently certified the iPhone 12 Mini in the country with a 2,227 mAh battery.

Although this capacity is larger than the iPhone SE 2020, which contains a 1,821 mAh battery, it is still smaller than the iPhone 11’s 3,110 mAh battery.

Apple generally never officially announces the battery capacity of its iPhones.

iPhone 12 Pro. (Apple)

Even so, the iPhone 12 Mini is said to offer up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge, which is less than the 17 hours offered by the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro.

Unfortunately, the actual battery capacity for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is not yet known at this time.

In addition, the information from Anatel indicated that Apple may soon be producing its latest flagship product line at Foxconn’s factories in Brazil and India, as well as at manufacturing centers in China.

As mentioned in previous reports, the iPhone 12 was first hinted at for Indian production with the Wistron in August 2020. Last July, the iPhone 11, along with several other older models, started production in India.

Anatel documents indicate that the Foxconn factory is manufacturing new handsets, which can also help reduce device costs. Unfortunately, not much information is currently available.

This is the latest report on the iPhone 12 Pro battery allegedly made outside of China. Also the alleged battery capacity of the iPhone 12 mini. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).