Officially released, the price of the Nokia C3 is only 1.6 million rupees in Indonesia

Nokia C3. (Nokia)

Hitekno.com – HMD Global has officially launched the Nokia C3 as a new device, also for Indonesia. How much does the Nokia C3 cost in Indonesia?

This new mobile phone was officially launched as an entry-level device in Indonesia today, Wednesday (October 21, 2020).

As an entry-level device, the price of the Nokia C3 has to be affordable, of course. What does this new phone from Nokia look like?

“We really value Indonesian customers who like our feature phones. We know that customers are increasingly using cell phones during this pandemic. We are introducing the Nokia C3, which is in line with the latest trends,” said Karel Holub, GM of Country GM Indonesia , HMD Global. in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (October 21, 2020).

For the price, Holub continued, HMD Global has affordable pricing that is believed to be able to attract users who have just switched from feature phones to smartphones.

“Also customers who want to buy smartphones for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Holub.

The Nokia C3 uses a 5.99-inch HD + screen with polycarbonate material. This phone also runs on Android 10 which is unique and has a dedicated Google Assistant button that allows you to easily see the weather or access schedules.

The C3 has a biometric fingerprint sensor to open the cellphone and is equipped with a 3,040 mAh battery to support performance.

For cameras, the Nokia C3 is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear-view camera with LED flash, which can produce HDR photography and FullHD video, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

With a choice of Nordic blues and sand colors with 2GB of RAM configurations and 16GB of internal storage, the Nokia C3 is priced at IDR 1.6 million.

This is the official introduction of the new Nokia C3 mobile phone in Indonesia as an entry-level device. Are you interested in the affordable price of the Nokia C3? (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).