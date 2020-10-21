Open positions, Sucker Punch is reportedly preparing the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima

Spirit of Tsushima. (Playstation)

Hitekno.com – After the successful launch of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch doesn’t seem to stop right away. This game developer has also released a DLC update for multiplayer co-op.

Sucker Punch’s move to the PlayStation 4 exclusive game is believed to continue. This can be seen from the new vacancies on the official website.

The US-based game developer has opened a position as a Design Narrative Writer, which marks his next move from Sucker Punch.

Use this job advertisement to find people interested in a story with a Japanese feudal background, or at least a historical knowledge base.

It can be seen that Sucker Punch is also preparing their new game with a Japanese feudal background, just like the setting of Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends. (Playstation)

Based on this job posting, it is believed that the game developer will prepare a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. Because they still have a Japanese feudal background.

Is this a sign that Ghost of Tsushima 2 will be around? Or there will be spin-offs and even new games that are still in the same world as the Jin Sakai story.

So far, there has been no confirmation from Sucker Punch or the Sony PlayStation regarding the possibility of making a sequel to the samurai game.

However, when you see the success of Ghost of Tsushima, it is possible to grab the attention of Sony and Sucker Punch to continue their success.

Ghost of Tsushima itself is a PlayStation 4 exclusive game that has received various positive responses. In fact, it is one of the main game console titles.

In addition, the DLC, which offers the co-op multiplayer function, also received positive reviews. And a lot of players play this game.

Let’s just look forward to whether the vacancies that Sucker Punch opens are preparing a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima or a new game that is still in the same world as the story of Jin Sakai.

