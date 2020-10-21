Some users complain about the Apple Watch SE overheating. Why?

Apple Watch SE. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – The Apple Watch SE, which was released a while ago, is now receiving complaints from users in South Korea.

Some Apple Watch SE users have received complaints that their smartwatches are overheating or overheating.

Fortunately, no explosion or serious injury has been reported, but the worst case has been identified where the hot Apple Watch leaves a red mark on the user’s wrist.

Reported on a Reddit post, one user wrote, “The owner received the product on October 8th, the owner slept with a watch on his wrist on the night of October 9th.” By October 10th, the owner woke up to find his wrists very hot. The owner immediately took off the watch and found that his wrist was red from the heat. ”

At the time of the incident, there was nothing suspicious about the device, according to the owner of Apple Watch SE.

The owner of Apple Watch SE exchanged new products on October 16 after the incident.

On the Ubergizmo side, it was found that the overheating is mostly in the same place, namely in the upper right corner of the screen near the digital crown.

It is unclear what caused the overheating as the device was not disassembled. However, many predictions are likely due to the screen connector near the Taptic Engine.

So far this problem has only been found in South Korea, but it is possible that it happened to other users in other countries that were not reported.

This incident isn’t the first time Apple has heard of the Apple Watch SE overheating, but such incidents are quite rare.