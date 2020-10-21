Splashy House on the border with Indonesia – Malaysia, Internet users even ask

House on the Indonesian-Malaysian border – (TikTok / @ keykokey, Instagram / @ nenk_update)

Hitekno.com – This happens when there is a house right on the border of two countries, namely Indonesia and Malaysia. Of course, it attracts the attention of internet users who are curious about the conditions there.

This emerges from the video that went viral on social media and shows a house in the border area between two countries – Indonesia and Malaysia.

The video shows that part of the house is in Indonesia and some in Malaysia.

This is known to internet users by uploading the Instagram account @nenk_update on Monday (10/19/2020) until it finally went viral on social media.

This account is re-uploading @ keykokey’s Tiktok video.

When uploading @nenk_update wrote the headline: “Living room and kitchen are different countries, friends …”

The video maker also wrote in the video: “Home of the INDONESIA_MALAYSIA Cekk viral border”.

At the beginning of this video, the recorder shows the living room of the house, which is located on Indonesian territory.

“So this is a viral house between Indonesia and Malaysia. This living room is in Indonesia,” the VCR said.

Next, he pointed out the kitchen and dining area in the house.

“Now the kitchen itself is in Malaysia,” he continued.

You can see that there is an arrow on the wall at the border between the living and kitchen areas, showing Indonesia and Malaysia.

The VCR also said it could easily and closely go back and forth between Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Imagine people when it can go back and forth between Indonesia and Malaysia,” he said at the end of the video.

Uploading this Instagram account @nenk_update also earns various comments from internet users.

“It only took you a few seconds to go abroad, Naruto cried when he saw this,” wrote the account @the_partikel.

“The living room has electricity, the PDAM comes from Indonesia and the kitchen runs on Malaysian water … there is a lot going on every month,” says the account @ aghze2911

“The KK is exactly what RT group you join,” said the @indahsulistiow account.

In addition, the @ popoisiregar account posted a comment: “It is really good to cook in Malaysia. I like to watch TV in Indonesia.”

This is a viral video on social media of a house on the border between Indonesia and Malaysia. (SuaraJogja.id/ Dita Alvinasari).