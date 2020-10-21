Take samples, NASA successfully lands on asteroid Bennu

NASA logo. (NASA)

Hitekno.com – NASA, the US space agency, has successfully landed a spacecraft for the asteroid Bennu. This mission is to take samples of these rocks.

This NASA spacecraft landed successfully on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) to take samples of space rock dust.

Data from the spaceship confirmed that the vehicle was actually touching the surface of the asteroid.

“Touchdown has been announced. Sampling is in progress,” said a mission controller, who announced that the team had received data to confirm the maneuver.

The spacecraft called OSIRIS-REx has a mission to bring pure samples of asteroids back to Earth so that scientists can examine the material in the laboratory.

The Bennu asteroid is believed to be the original remnant of the early solar system, an object that has remained relatively unchanged since the planet was formed.

Analyzing a small portion of the asteroid can give scientists a great deal of knowledge about the types of material that existed at the beginning of the solar system.

Bennu asteroid. [NASA]

If the sampling goes well, the mission team hopes to collect up to 60 grams of a sample from Bennu.

If ORISIS-REx took that much material, it would be the largest sample of an asteroid ever taken and the largest sample of material collected by NASA since the Apollo mission.

Two other Japanese missions have previously examined the Bennu asteroid, but the samples were in the milligram range.

It is likely that OSIRIS-REx, with the ability to collect up to 2 kilograms, can do even more.

To collect samples, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is equipped with a long and thin robotic arm with a cylindrical collecting device attached to the end.

After his arm touched the surface of the asteroid, the vehicle released a burst of nitrogen gas that was expected to kick up the rocks on the surface of the asteroid. This should force a large amount of material into the collector housing at the end of the arm.

OSIRIS-REx has to carry out the entire process itself, as a single radio signal currently takes more than 18 minutes to travel from Earth.

NASA logo. [Shutterstock]

NASA reports from The Verge on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) and hopes to find out soon whether OSIRIS-REx managed to receive the sample.

“It will give us a much better sense of whether we have samples or not and how the aircraft is actually working. But we will be analyzing that for the next 10 days or so,” said Beth Buck, program manager for mission operations at OSIRIS-REx . at Lockheed Martin.

At the weekend the mission team will try to measure how much material OSIRIS-REx absorbs. The spaceship will pull back slightly from Bennu to allow engineers to turn the aircraft with the sampling arm extended.

When experts compare the inertia of a spinning vehicle with previous data from an empty spacecraft, the mission team needs to get a clear picture of how much material was successfully extracted.

If scientists decide to collect more than 60 grams of samples, the team will likely declare the mission successful and prepare OSIRIS-REx to leave Bennu in March.

The spaceship is scheduled to arrive back on Earth in September 2023. At that point, the sample will emerge and land in the Utah desert.

However, if scientists find that OSIRIS-REx did not receive any samples, the experts run the experiment again. OSIRIS-REx can perform up to two sampling experiments because it contains two bottles of additional nitrogen gas to stir the ingredients.

This is NASA’s successful mission to land on the asteroid Bennu to take samples of the space rock. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).