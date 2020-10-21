Telkomsel is focused on accelerating the digital business and moves to Mitratel

Transfer of ownership of telecommunication towers. (Telkomsel)

Hitekno.com – To strengthen its transformation into the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia, Telkomsel has taken corporate steps to restructure its business portfolio by transferring ownership of the telecommunications towers from Telkomsel to Mitratel. This agreement was characterized by the signing of a conditional sale and purchase agreement (CSPA) between PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) and PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) to transfer ownership of 6,050 telecommunications towers from Telkomsel to Mitratel.

The transfer of ownership will take place gradually until the end of the first quarter of 2021. The signature was made by the President Director of Telkomsel Setyanto Hantoro and the President Director of Mitratel Theodorus Ardi Hartoko in Jakarta (14/10).

Telkomsel President and Director Setyanto Hantoro said that Telkomsel supports this agreement, which is also carried out as a commitment to continue the transformation of the company, which will also strengthen the structuring of Telkom Group’s portfolio by releasing 6,050 of its own telecommunications towers. “In the future, one of Telkomsel’s priority business strategies will focus on its core business as the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia by strengthening the digital ecosystem through the availability of the best and evenly distributed digital connectivity services and the potential for the latest digital services and digital platform services for all Indonesian is developed. ” Setyanto said.

Mitratel President Director Theodorus Ardi Hartoko said that the corporate action is one of the business strategies to increase capabilities under the aspect of telecommunications infrastructure. “We believe that the transfer of ownership of 6,050 Telkomsel telecommunications towers will fundamentally strengthen Mitratel’s business. This is good potential and creates added value for Mitratel that will have a positive impact on strengthening the national telecommunications industry, particularly the telecommunications tower sector “said Theodorus.

Transfer of ownership of telecommunication towers. (Telkomsel)

Budi Setyawan Wijaya, Telkom Strategic Portfolio Director, added: “The corporate actions implemented by Telkomsel and Mitratel are part of Telkom Group’s portfolio structuring to optimize business, assets and ensure optimal value for shareholders. This step is also an attempt to create value in the Tower business and ensure that each subsidiary can focus on strengthening their respective businesses. “

The Deputy Minister of BUMN II RI Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said: “The agreement between Telkomsel and Mitratel for 6,050 towers is an important step in the restructuring of the Telkom Group’s portfolio for the long-term sustainability of the company. This is also part of the government’s initiative aiming to restructure state-owned companies in order to restore the core business of each company and add value through a more ideal corporate structure. “

With this transaction Telkomsel can focus more on its role in showcasing the latest digital products and services to Indonesians. It will also do this by prioritizing more ideal and effective asset management and organizational performance so that efforts to accelerate corporate transformation in the digital services business can be further implemented and the ecosystem of an inclusive digital lifestyle in Indonesia can be strengthened.

“Telkomsel will focus on its core business as the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Funds received from this transaction will be maximized to develop investments in building Telkomsel’s digital ecosystem by continuing to lead the way in providing customer-centric connectivity, services and digital Platforms is played, “concluded Setyanto.