The astronauts are ready to return to Earth and begin training to wear masks in space

NASA astronauts wear masks. (Twitter / Astro_SEAL)

Hitekno.com – NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has been on a mission on the International Space Station (ISS) since early April. If this pandemic gets worse.

Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts are slated to return to Earth this week after six months of service on the space station.

Hence, this NASA astronaut believes that he should start training to deal with life in the midst of a pandemic when he returns to Earth.

On October 20, Cassidy posted a portrait of himself with a face mask on the ISS via his Twitter account @Astro_SEAL.

“Train me for a new reality when I get home on Wednesday,” he tweeted.

Roscosmos’s Cassidy and Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner went through a standard quarantine period before being placed on the ISS.

Since the launch was done in the middle of a pandemic, there were some more restrictions than usual such as: B. reduced support crews at the starting point and no guests allowed.

According to reports from CNET, Wednesday (October 21, 2020), strict quarantine rules and health checks show that all crew members flown to the ISS are free of the corona virus.

ISS residents do not need to wear face masks, but Cassidy will be aware of a different situation on Earth when he returns home.

Some space fans commented on Cassidy’s tweet wishing him a safe return home, while others suggested that he try to stay in orbit a little longer.

NASA TV will broadcast Cassidy’s return trip, including plans to land in Kazakhstan. At least the astronaut was ready to face the realities of life on Earth by training himself to use a mask.

This is the story of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, who practiced wearing a mask before returning to Earth. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).