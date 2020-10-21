These are the 8 Best Cheap 6GB RAM Phones for October 2020

Illustration of a smartphone with 6 GB of RAM versus 3 GB of RAM. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – The large RAM factor is one of the considerations when consumers are looking to purchase a new cell phone. We’re going to be making recommendations on the 8 best cheap 6GB RAM phones for October 2020.

Given the stiff competition in the mid-range, we can look for a 6GB HP RAM at an affordable price.

This range of recommended cell phones has a price range of 1.9 to 3.5 million rupees.

Although it’s cheap, this line of phones already come with a pretty good chipset and camera sensor.

6 GB of RAM can certainly guarantee a device with fast automatic performance.

These cheap phones are, on average, equipped with mid-range chipsets like the Snapdragon 600 series (even 700) and the MediaTek P series.

Here are the 8 Best Cheap 6GB RAM Phones for October 2020:

1. Infinix Hot 7 Pro

Infinix Hot 7 Pro with 6 GB of RAM. (Bukalapak)

Infinix Hot 7 Pro carries the slogan #TerlaluSadis at the start of its launch and we think it is quite attractive in the 1 million rupee price range.

With an official price of less than 2 million rupees, HP comes with the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device is also equipped with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen and the Android 9 Pie operating system.

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro has 2 front cameras with a configuration of 13 MP + 2 MP and 2 rear cameras with a configuration of 13 MP + 2 MP.

Price:

Infinix Hot 7 Pro RAM 6 GB + 64 GB: 1.9 million Rp. – 2.2 million Rp

2. Infinix S5

Infinix S5 rear body. (Instagram / Infinixid)

The Infinix S5 has a 6.6 IPS LCD display with HD Plus resolution (720 x 1600 pixels).

This cheap mobile phone is already powered by the Helio P22 chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Some of the other specs include a triple rear camera (16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI lens), 32 MP front camera, 4,000 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and Android Pie.

Price:

Infinix S5 RAM 6 GB + 128 GB: Rp. 2.2 million – Rp. 2.4 million

3. Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9. (HiTekno.com)

The Redmi Note 9 launched on June 9th and has enticing specs.

The Redmi Note 9 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset, which is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD Plus resolution with a brightness of 450 nits and a protective layer made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

This new mobile phone has 4 rear cameras with a configuration of 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and a front camera of 13 MP.

Some of the other features include a 5020mAh battery, 18W fast charge, USB Type-C, and splashproof. and Android 10.

Price:

Redmi Note 9 RAM 6 GB + 128 GB: Rp. 2.699 million

4. Infinix Notice 7

Infinix Note 7. (Infinix)

The Infinix Note 7, released in late April 2020, contains specs that won’t play affordable mid-range games.

This device features a 6.95-inch HD Plus resolution hole punch and the latest MediaTek gaming chipset, the Helio G70.

The Infinix Note 7 has 4 rear cameras with a configuration of 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and a selfie camera of 16 MP.

Some of the other features include a 5,000 mAh jumbo battery, 19 W fast charge, 128 GB of internal storage and the Android 10 operating system.

Price:

Infinix Note 7 RAM 6 GB + 128 GB: IDR 2.4 million

5. Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19. (Vivo Indonesia)

If you choose the Vivo Y19, you can have both jumbo storage and 6GB of RAM.

This device has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD Plus resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent.

The HP Vivo Y19 is operated with the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and runs on the Android 9 (Pie) system adapted to Funtouch 9.2.

Vivo Y19 is equipped with 3 rear cameras with a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration and a 16 MP front camera.

This device has a jumbo battery with 5,000 mAh and a quick charge function of 18 W.

Price:

Vivo Y19 RAM 6 GB + 128 GB: Rp. 2.7 million to Rp. 3.2 million

6. POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

The new HP launched in mid-October, which the company calls the “mid-range killer”, has lucrative specs.

The device is already powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset with an 8 nm manufacturing system. POCO X3 NFC scores more than 280,000 points at AnTuTu and offers reliable performance.

Some of the other specs include a 6.67 IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, four rear cameras (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), a 20 MP front camera, a 5,160 mAh Battery (33 W fast charge) and functions. NFC.

Price:

POCO X3 NFC RAM 6 GB + 64 GB: Rp. 3.1 million

7. Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a premium mid-range chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 720G.

The device has 4 rear cameras with a configuration of 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP and a front camera of 16 MP.

This new Xiaomi phone has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD Plus resolution and a protective layer made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Some of the other features include a 5020mAh battery, 30W fast charge, USB Type-C, and splash guard. NFC and Android 10.

Price:

Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM 6 GB + 64 GB: Rp. 3.3 – Rp. 3.4 million.

8. Vivo Z1 Pro

The new Vivo Z1 Pro smartphone. (Vivo)

Vivo doesn’t lag behind in the showcase of a 3 million IDR gaming phone. There’s the Vivo Z1 Pro that runs on Snapdragon 712 and a 6.53-inch hole-hole IPS screen.

The device has 3 rear cameras with a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP configuration and a 32 MP front camera.

Use of a 5,000 mAh battery with 18 watt quick charge. While you’re still using micro USB, fast charging is important.

Price:

Vivo Z1 Pro RAM 6 GB + 128 GB: Rp. 3.3 million to Rp. 3.5 million.

This was the best cheap 6GB RAM phone for October 2020. Which phone are you looking for?