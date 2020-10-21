This beautiful girl parodies the style of male photos and delights internet users

This pretty chick parodies some of the guys’ photo styles. (TikTok / @rakhmalutfita)

Hitekno.com – Often times, the style of a man’s photo is very popular, it even seems like using a template in front of the camera. This beautiful girl is trying to parody it.

In a TikTok viral video post on social media, this beautiful girl amused internet users with a parody of a boy photo template.

A TikTok account called Rakhma Lutfita (@rakhmalutfita) shared a video titled “Anyway, when a man takes a picture, only his hands change”.

Apparently he shared this viral parody video on social media which is broken down into different parts.

One of the videos shared caught internet users’ attention after receiving more than 415,000 views and 14,000 likes.

Hundreds of internet users also commented where they claimed to be entertained by the parody video of this beautiful girl.

In the post, the girl parodies different types of men standing in front of the camera and taking pictures.

Some internet users admit applying this style to their everyday photos. But there are also Internet users who do not accept and assume the selfie photos of girls whose heads are always tilted.

In the post, @rakhmalutfita mimicked the style of a photo guy clenching his fist, giving a thumbs-up sign to the camera, and forming a metal sign.

In a separate post, this girl also parodies the boy’s style of standing up. Some “template” styles include reaching your hands in your pockets and crossing your arms across your chest.

Not only Salfok with her style, some internet users considered the beautiful girl in the video to be quite similar to Natasha Wilona.

The parody video received various comments from internet users.

“Wow my sister was a guy, how smart is that,” joked @booswarkop.

“It’s a girl if the selfie keeps flipping,” replied @wongedan_pasar.

“The hijab version from Natasha Wilona,” said @ ouh0uh.

“The hand team in the bag laughed when they saw this … haha,” commented @efootballrhn.

“I’m really number two,” @ irawan470 wrote.

To see the video of the male style photo parody “template” video that has gone viral on social media you can visit this link.