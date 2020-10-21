Try ex-marriage, an absurd puzzle game

Game made in Indonesia, Former marriage. (Ginvo Studio)

Hitekno.com – Gino Studio, a game developer from Bogor, has just started May Ex’s Wedding. You can play this mobile game.

In this Indonesian-made game, you have to destroy her ex’s marriage after feeling hurt in order to get a wedding invitation from her ex.

To complete the mission, the player is faced with challenging puzzles in which the player collects chairs by jumping over the chairs. After that, players will use the chairs to destroy their former wrestlers along with the guards guarding the bride and groom in the next levels. and the player also managed to take away his ex.

However, the former Nikahan mobile player needs to be careful about the number of seats as the number of seats needs to be just right. If there is an excess, the player will also end the ex and the game.

Likewise, if it is not enough, he will not be able to destroy his ex-usurper because he is in front of the corridor. He will be forced to greet and congratulate the bride and groom by enduring heartbreak.

To add some cuteness, this Indonesia-made player is made to laugh at the multi-level end of the game with a meme picture displayed.

In addition, players can play the challenges available and VS mode to compete with other players for speed.

Because of its ridiculousness, this game received very positive feedback from many people. This is evidenced by the significant number of downloaders that came in its first month and it has been used as meme material by several funny reports on social media like Receh.id and others.

This game can be downloaded for free from the link below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.GINVOStudio.NikahanMantanGames

Currently, this Indonesia-made game is only available for Android devices while iOS is still in development.

You can play this Ex Marriage mobile game and solve the absurd puzzles.