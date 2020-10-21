Viral video of previous pre-wedding at work, this barista is cool

Former pre-wedding at work. (Twitter / @ alexfatuddinn)

Hitekno.com – Seeing a former lover who is still loved by someone else is heartbreaking and sad, just like the experience of a barista in one of these cafes.

That sad experience was then uploaded on a TikTok video that re-uploaded the @ alexfatuddinn account on Twitter and went viral.

In the 22-second video, it shows a cafe barista watching a visitor who is before the wedding.

If noticed, the cafe-goer is the barista’s ex-lover.

Along with her future husband and a videographer, it is known that the ex is just before the wedding.

When he saw the two of them making out at work, this white barista was caught looking under the bar he was working at.

This video then went viral and received various comments from internet users on Twitter.

“If the former worked in a motorcycle parts factory, honey ** a, do you have to work in the factory too?” Wrote one Internet user on Twitter

” Painful and insurmountable at the same time. It hurts, ”wrote one Internet user.

“For me, my coffee is mixed with the romance fire that once burned,” commented an internet user on Twitter.

“The former like that there is no morality in taking revenge,” another comment from internet users on Twitter.

“Love is sometimes a joke,” commented another internet user.

The video upload of the former got to this workstation and then went viral, getting more than 14,000 likes.