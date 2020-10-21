Viral videos of students wearing high heels during graduation will leave you wondering

Graduation illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – A graduation video suddenly went viral on social media after creating a scene for internet users. This records a student’s action during graduation.

Interestingly, this graduate of the Indonesian Institute of the Arts (ISI) Yogyakarta went on stage in high heels.

This young man purposely shows off his rocking action on occasion before and after graduation at graduation ceremony.

There are two videos that have gone viral on social media, each from the TikTok account @sunduk_cimol. The two videos, which lasted less than 30 seconds, show the graduation train of two young men who intentionally wore high heels.

The first video shows a man in black shorts and a white shirt in a toga dress climbing onto the stage with black high heels. As he went on stage, this young man turned his body on one leg and posed for the graduates.

Video of graduates with high heels. – (Twitter / @ RakyatjelataTV)

The action on receiving the diploma from the dean was also excited. In contrast to the others, he emphasizes the feminine side that is in him. Even though he wore high heels, this young man was still agile in his actions.

The second video shows another young man in a tie-dye suit. The pants and mask he was wearing appeared to have the same motif.

This young man, who also wore high heels, was not inferior to the previous one. He swayed on the stage.

You see, this young man is wearing high heels with a sharp maroon color to match the color of his clothes. Aside from waddling on stage, he also waved at the camera and threw kisses.

“He wears high heels,” wrote the @rakyatjelataTV account in a tweet with a surprised emoji.

Video of graduates with high heels. – (Twitter / @ RakyatjelataTV)

The viral video has been broadcast more than 18,000 times on social media since it was uploaded on Tuesday (October 20, 2020).

There were more than 600 internet users pushing for likes, 300 others shared and some gave greeting comments on the actions of the two young men.

Check out these graduates in action HERE

“Children who are in their nadzar when they graduate really like weird things. Because of the struggle to pass Huhu. Hopefully things will be easier later,” wrote the report @KNZenmira.

“As a girl who can’t wear heels, I feel like an investor,” commented the @tetehsukateh account.

“WHY IS MY CAMPUS EVERY GRADUATION?” He replied to the @tdkpakaisambal account.

In the meantime, the @ farhaan_pratama account commented, “It seems that he has found the essence of knowledge.”

This is a viral video on social media of how the graduates tie themselves on stage in high heels. (SuaraJogja.id/ Mutiara Rizka Maulina).