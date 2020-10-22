10 funny poses by internet users with statues make them look more alive

Hilarious action in front of statue 8. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – There’s always internet promotions to keep it busy and even go viral on social media. Like a photo pose with a statue shaking its head.

Thanks to the poses in these photos, the statue comes to life. No wonder it attracts the attention of other internet users.

The Indonesian Ministry of Humor Facebook fan page account shared a post about a series of statues that looked alive.

You actually redistributed Toni S.’s show.

The post went viral on social media after receiving more than 4,600 likes and hundreds of comments from internet users.

In just 2 days, the post was shared more than 1,700 times.

Uploads show rows of statues in tourist attractions or crowds.

This lifelike statue is going viral because it’s very funny. (Facebook / Indonesian Ministry of Humor)

There are visitors or someone who is intentionally acting funny in front of the statue.

This very creative action makes the statue come to life when interacting with visitors.

To be clear, internet users immediately made hundreds of funny comments.

“It’s really funny, you are all haunted by the artists, hahaha,” commented Asih Fajar Lestari.

“That’s good, so we don’t always pose Korean-style piss or Lopez,” said Endar Setiawan.

The following is a series of fun actions by visitors in front of the statue that have gone viral on social media:

1. Just hang around boy, hit it too.

Hilarious action in front of statue 1. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

2. This statue is perfect for the desperate jomblowati.

Hilarious action in front of statue 2. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

3. The statue is tough, Superman just got hit!

Hilarious action in front of statue 3. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

4. Horrified can bite his head!

Hilarious action in front of statue 4. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

5. The statue is creatively visible to the street and drags the person.

Hilarious action in front of the 5th statue. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

6. So giant bird food.

Hilarious action in front of the statue 6. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

7. So don’t be a naughty child?

Hilarious action in front of the statue 7. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

8. Be careful not to let the statue scream, “Maliiing!”

Hilarious action in front of statue 8. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

9. Masha is already a tall girl, so she returns to the bear. Bike bonus!

Hilarious action in front of the statue 9. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

10. It’s really amusing that this person isn’t the first to do it.

Hilarious action in front of the statue 10. (Facebook / Kementrian Humor Indonesia)

That was the fun act in front of a very entertaining statue that went viral on social media. What do you think?