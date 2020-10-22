15,000 units of Poco X3 NFC sold in 4 minutes, hot sale!

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi Indonesia has officially launched a new mobile phone that has created a scene in the Indonesian market. Namely Poco X3 NFC, which started making sales.

This new mobile phone seems to have had a positive response since Xiaomi Indonesia launched recently.

Even 15,000 units of the Poco X3 NFC were sold out in just 4 minutes.

For those of you who haven’t, calm down. The new cell phone with the slogan “The Real Mid-Range Killer” will be resold on October 29th.

The Poco X3 NFC will be sold exclusively at Shopee and Mi.com from 1 p.m. In just a short time since the store opened, stocks were out of stock on both online channels.

The enthusiasm of the buyers could also be seen in the Mi Store, which was full of Mi fans who wanted to buy the Poco X3 NFC directly. Sales in the Mi Store begin according to the operating hours of the individual shops.

From Rp. 3,099,000 the Poco X3 NFC is available in two color variants, namely Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.

This new mobile phone is characterized by an extreme price-performance ratio, special features and a design that goes against the grain. Hence it bears the slogan “The Real Mid-Range Killer”.

Sales via the ShareSave app will start on October 27th at 1pm. As part of the Poco Cult Cash Reward program, there is an incentive of 100,000 IDR to purchase Poco X3 NFC via an application made via a referral link.

The next sale will be on October 29th along with other channels namely Shopee, mi.com and Mi Store.

This is the new flagship from Xiaomi Indonesia, the Poco X3 NFC. Would you like to ask about her hand?