4 cheap phones under 1 million rupees, from local brands to Samsung

Hitekno.com – Looking For Cheap Cell Phones For Communication To Learn Online? Relax, there are many affordable products that you can find in the market.

Not only do local brands offer cheap phones, Samsung does too. Even this South Korean brand offers prices below 1 million rupees.

With prices below 1 million rupees, the specifications given are of course quite simple. Still still support for communication only.

If you chat with applications or make video calls, it is enough with cheap cell phones at a cost of 1 million rupees. Enough for online learning activities too.

Because the demands of these activities do not require high performance. Enough with the quad core CPU chipset, the selfie camera and the 4G connection.

For more information, here are 4 Cheap Cell Phones Under Rs 1 Million That Can Be Used To Communicate With Online Learning.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

Who would have thought that there are Samsung cell phones with low prices, even under Rp. 1 million. Namely the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core which is officially sold through the official website.

This cheap mobile phone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, a 5.3-inch HD + screen and a 3,000 mAh battery. Also runs Android Go, which is lightweight for low specs.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core also has a 5 MP f / 2.4 selfie camera. Also a single 8 MP f / 2.2 rear camera. It is also equipped with a dedicated microSD slot.

Price:

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core RAM 1 GB + 16 GB: Rp. 999,000

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core RAM 2 GB + 32 GB: Rp. 1,149,000

Advan NASA Plus

This local brand just unveiled a cheap mobile phone, namely the Advan NASA Plus. This cheap mobile phone, which is offered for online learning, also runs Android 10.

Advan NASA Plus is powered by a chipset with a quad-core CPU and is equipped with a 5.5-inch screen. Also with a 3,000 mAh battery and a 2 MP selfie camera and a 5 MP + 3 MP rear camera.

Price:

Advan NASA Plus RAM 2 GB + 16 GB: IDR 899,000 (Promo IDR 799,000)

NASA Advan

Before that, the cheap Advan NASA HP had been presented, which was operated with the Unisoc SC9832E chipset with a quad-core CPU. Also uses a 5.2 inch screen.

Android 9 Pie also runs on this cheap mobile phone via the IDOS 9s 12 interface. There is also a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP selfie camera.

Price:

Advan NASA RAM 2 GB + 16 GB: IDR 888,000

Evercoss M60

Advan isn’t the only local brand that is still busy releasing new devices. There is Evercross that offers cheap cell phones for online learning.

The Evercoss M60 is powered by a quad-core CPU chipset with Android 10. This cheap mobile phone also uses a 5.7-inch HD screen.

As for the camera, the Evercoss M60 has three rear cameras with an 8 MP main sensor. Plus a 5 MP selfie camera. Also a battery with a capacity of 3,000 mAh.

Price:

Evercoss M60 RAM 2 GB + 16 GB: IDR 839,000

That’s four cheap cell phones for under 1 million rupees. Although cheap, these tools can be used for online learning.