4 Latest News: Online Santet Services, The Story of Driver Ojol Becoming UGM Lecturer

Hitekno.com – There are always stories that make internet users excited and viral on social media. For example, the emergence of online witch services that are claimed to be available through the application.

Of course, internet users highlight how this local wisdom can adapt to the time. Curious what this online witch service looks like?

There is also an inspiring story from an Ojol rider who has now become a UGM instructor. How his struggle unexpectedly led to becoming a teacher at a well-known university.

Namely Riyan Nugroho Aji, the man who became an Ojol driver, never thought he could become a UGM lecturer. They have already continued their studies at a higher level.

The news of the excitement of the online witch services and the inspiring story of the Ojol driver as a UGM instructor is also included in the latest news that is busy.

For more information, see the following four breaking news that HiTekno.com is dealing with today, Thursday (10/22/2020).

1. Splashy online witch services, just use your cell phone and send via application

When the basic ojek and traditional taxis were integrated with application-based transportation, also known as online, it turns out that traditional moves like witchcraft can adapt as well.

Yes, recently an online witch application all the way to viral social media has been awful.

Continue reading…

2. Inspirational, the story of driver Ojol who becomes a UGM lecturer

Riyan, an Ojol driver who is an instructor in the UGM Animal Science Faculty. [Dok. UGM]

Riyan Nugroho Aji, who once worked as an online motorcycle taxi driver or motorcycle taxi driver, didn’t expect to be a UGM instructor now.

Visiting the Faculty of Animal Husbandry at Gadjah Mada University in 2017 brought big changes to this motorcycle taxi driver.

Continue reading…

3. Viral meme Melayat Naruto, Netizen Crowded Tahlilan

Meme Melayat Naruto. (Twitter)

After the publication of Boruto Chapter 51, it was suspected that Uzumaki Naruto may have died. Internet users were immediately busy creating memes to watch Naruto doing a scene on social media.

Although in the final chapter of Boruto it was not clearly stated that the Hokage died. Only gives the possibility of loss of life of character.

Continue reading…

4. Physical limitations: The struggle in this parking lot affects internet users

This disabled parking attendant went viral in the media, causing a flood of prayers from internet users. (TikTok / @dinaragungpi)

To find a bite of rice some of us have to struggle hard to get our needs met. This disabled parking attendant made Internet users touched and thoughtful.

A TikTok user with an account named @dinaragungpi announced that he had just met a parking attendant who was working even though his physical condition was not perfect.

Continue reading…

These are the four latest pieces of news that are busy right now, from online witch services to the inspiring story of the Ojol driver who is now a UGM instructor.