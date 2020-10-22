Be vigilant, La Nina can cause flooding and landslides in this area

Rain illustration. (Pixabay / Pexels)

Hitekno.com – The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Lebak Regency, Banten, has asked the public to become aware of the La Nina phenomenon. The reason is that it can increase the potential for floods and landslides.

This is because the La Nina phenomenon also increases the intensity of rainfall in a number of countries.

“The warning is to reduce the risk of a disaster so as not to cause significant loss or material damage,” said Rohmat, BPBD agent for Lebak Regency, on Thursday (10/22/2020) from Suara.com.

The people of Lebak Regency, who live in areas hit by natural disasters, reach thousands of families and are scattered at the base of Halimun Salak mountain, hills and rivers.

Currently, people are well aware of the La Nina phenomenon, which is characterized by high levels of rainfall and is likely to occur from day to night.

Illustration by la nina. [Wikipedia]

According to a report by the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), the La Nina phenomenon is expected to appear in Banten by next December.

“We ask residents to be aware of whether heavy rainfall is accompanied by strong winds,” he said.

The head of BMKG station South Tangerang, Sukasno, said the effects of the La Nina phenomenon had caused rainfall intensity to increase by 20 to 40 percent compared to normal.

La Nina is a global climate system anomaly that occurs in the Pacific and the atmosphere with a return period of 2 to 7 years. The sky above changes from a neutral (normal) state and lasts at least 2 months.

In the La Nina phenomenon, an unusual cooling occurs, during which the temperature anomaly in the same range exceeds -0.5 degrees Celsius.

This is the potential for flooding and landslides that can be caused by the La Nina phenomenon. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).