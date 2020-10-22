BMKG Weather Info Presenter Licehkan, make internet users angry

Weather forecast illustration. (BMKG)

Hitekno.com – Video postings on the official Twitter account of the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) are busy getting mentions from Internet users on Thursday (October 22nd, 2020). It was found that a large number harassed the BMKG moderator for weather information.

Although in the video on the weather forecast the BMKG moderator wears a headscarf for weather information. But not free from harassment.

By the time this message was broadcast, the video uploaded by BMKG on Thursday afternoon had been retweeted 340 times, commented on more than 1,500 times and liked by more than 1,200 Twitter users.

“Let’s take a look at the broadcast of information on Indonesia’s weather forecasts, which will take effect tomorrow, Friday, October 23, 2020,” wrote BMKG on its official account.

The weather forecast video was provided by a hijab worker in a long-sleeved BMKG uniform.

Video recordings of the BMKG weather information moderator, which went viral on Thursday (October 22nd, 2020) on Twitter. [Twitter/BMKG]

But for some reason, Twitter users are still making comments harassing the woman.

“There is something that stands out but is not talent,” wrote the account owner @eldihardi.

“There are some that get bigger, but not balloons,” said the person behind the @ Jamallkam account.

“There are unanimous, but indecisive,” commented the account owner @IsfanSF.

The three comments above remind us of football commentator Rama Sugianto who molested Persita Tangerang’s football fans in March 2020. Rama has officially apologized for his comments.

In the meantime, there is also a report that advises the BMKG with regard to the female employees appearing in the video.

“There is action, there is a reaction, there is a law of causality, cause and effect. Hopefully Mimin can be wise when it comes to addressing the actors’ sensitive issues in the video above so that all parties avoid the sins of Jariyah “wrote the account manager @ BundaRa18302033.

“I close my genitals, but it’s not syar’i, brother,” criticized Twitter user Muhammad Yusro.

Quite a few internet users criticized those who pestered the BMKG weather forecasts.

“If the clothes are open, he says invite, is already wearing a scarf, he doesn’t say shari, wears shari clothes, he says it makes you curious. In fact, there are no clothes that can cover a man’s dirty brain. God gives the head the brain, not the groin. “criticized the account owner @abcdefzaa.

“For you, a BMKG weather newscaster, if you read the response from some Netijen whose brains are dirty, please keep your spirits up. Ma’am, I’ve done the best. Thanks for the weather info, thanks for the info, hopefully it will be a reward “wrote @mazzini_gsp.

These are some of the Internet users in the BMKG weather information video on Twitter. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).