CHECK THE FACTS: Is it true that Mike Tyson prays in a coffee shop that is forbidden to Muslims?

Verifying the facts of Mike Tyson praying in a café whose owner does not allow Muslims to enter (Turnbackhoax.id).

Hitekno.com – Disseminating social media posts with reports claiming Mike Tyson prayed in a coffee shop, the owner of which banned Muslims from entering.

Also featured in this post is a photo of three people performing false worship and one of them is Mike Tyson.

The claim was shared by the owner of the Facebook account, Dasar Latif. In its upload it contains a video of three men praying.

The following is the narrative:

“USIIRMAKO

The owner of the coffee shop in the center of Los Ageles wrote on the front door of his coffee shop that Muslims are not allowed. But these three Muslims don’t care that they come into the café and don’t buy anything, but immediately take off the prayer mat and pray immediately. Asr, the owners of coffee, securities and their employees are simply silent and cannot do anything, they can only watch without speaking, they are also afraid to open their mouths.

The three people are: Former heavyweight world champion, the very famous Mike Tyson and today’s Swedish boxing champion Bado Jack and his prayer priest present world kick Bxing campion Aamar Abdallah “.

So is this claim true?

Explanation

Based on the results of a fact-checking and investigation by Turnbackhoax.id – Suara.com Network, the claim that the video of Mike Tyson, Badou Jack and Amer Abdallah was false at the cafe whose owner was banning Muslims from entering was false Claim.

In fact, the video was filmed at Mike Tyson’s marijuana plantation office called Tyson Ranch in California, United States, on August 23, 2020.

Mike Tyson reported on iNews and prayed with fellow boxing colleague Badou Jack at the time in the ward. They are run by a manager named Amer Abdallah. The three looked serious.

This video was previously uploaded by Badou Jack via his Twitter network on August 23, 2020.

“We are preparing for the Jack fight on November 28th. We spent the weekend in Big Bear, California to get some light training and take a short break from Las Vegas”, quoted Abdallah Esquireme on Tuesday (August 25th, 2020 ).

“When we got there, I asked Mike Tyson where I could go to prayer. He said I would pray with you,” he added.

In addition to Amer Abdallah’s testimony, evidence of the video recorded at Tyson Ranch can be seen on the Tyson Ranch logo on the back wall of the three men.

Mike Tyson uploaded an identical logo photo to his Instagram account on October 31, 2018.

Conclusion

Based on the fact-checking explanation above, it can be concluded that the allegation that Mike Tyson prayed in a coffee shop whose owner denied Muslims entry was a false claim.

