Entering the code incorrectly during online college even if lost to another campus

Hitekno.com – Many unique stories behind learning or learning online have gone viral on social media. One of them is the story of this internet user who got lost in an online class at another university.

How can you get lost in online lectures at other universities? Because online courses are generally held using conference call applications like Zoom.

Each Zoom meeting that is held has a password to access the meeting.

The unidentified internet user accidentally entered the wrong password. As a result, he was accepted into another online class at another university.

This was re-shared on October 20 from the @yeahmahasiswaa Twitter account, which eventually went viral on social media.

The account holder uploads a screenshot showing the content of the conversation in the chat function of the video conferencing application.

Fortunately, students who deviate from classes at other universities seem to realize that something is wrong and ask in the chat column.

Below is a screenshot of another online university lecture that went viral on social media.

“What class is this point pa?” asked the internet user.

“Grade A,” replied one of the students.

“STTT textiles?” asked the internet user again.

“Bandung Psychology,” replied another student.

“Oh, it’s a wrong campus, sir, I entered the wrong code. Sorry,” the web user wrote.

The upload, which was shared more than 1,600 times with other Twitter users, received various comments from internet users.

“It is very far from the textile school to the psychology school. No wonder that he was confused by the previous lecturer to explain why Blas is not being talked about,” wrote the adelz_faith report.

“Fix the wrong class until the campus is wrong,” commented @tommydnanda.

“If you enter the wrong code, you can enter the campus incorrectly. It’s really scary, I’m ashamed,” added @ninoosh_.

“How could it be wrong, campus wkwk,” @nadyaluth said.

“So keep in mind my zoom class used to be foreigners who joined,” @reyanhere tweeted.

