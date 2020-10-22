Filter toys, the cat’s confused reaction to scratches makes it amused

The expression of this cat amused internet users. (Instagram / Wiki. Hilarious)

Hitekno.com – Pranks on other “human” people are common among internet users. The cat prank campaign with this filter has successfully amused internet users.

How not, the cat’s reaction is different. Some were confused, shocked, and even scratched the owner’s face.

The Instagram fan page account @ wiki.kocak shares a video with the headline “Cat surprised to see a cat”.

The post that was shared went viral after receiving more than 420,000 views and hundreds of comments from internet users.

Videos with the same concept were also uploaded from the Twitter account @ kidsdoingsh * t.

The post went viral on Twitter after receiving over 2.2 million views and 1,800 retweets.

On a viral video post, you can see a girl playing with a cat who uses a filter. The effect is that the girls’ faces become cat faces.

To his surprise, the cats reacted differently to the employer. On the first cat, for example, he closed his eyes and immediately widened when his master’s face turned into a cat.

There is also a black haired cat who fell immediately after seeing her employer’s face affected by the cat face filter effect.

Even orange cats and cats with black and white fur scratched the girl who was wearing them.

The viral video about the cat caught by the camera filter received various comments from internet users.

“Only orange cats dare to fight!” Comment @badiubaidillah.

“The last one is just daring text,” @ainunadn said.

“I’ve walked this trail several times, exactly the third time, my cat got angry and wanted to fuck oi..wkwkw,” said @firdaainirn.

“Not to be silly,” replied sabrinaulfia_.

That was the viral video about the absurd reaction of cats looking at the camera filter. Is it really crazy