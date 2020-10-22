Goodbye, Nikon Indonesia is closed – HiTekno.com

Nikon Indonesia said goodbye. (Instagram / @ nikonindonesia)

Hitekno.com – Wednesday evening (October 21, 2020) one of the Nikon camera manufacturers said goodbye to Indonesia in the middle of a pandemic.

This surprising news was delivered directly from Nikon Indonesia’s official Instagram account in one of its uploads.

In a photo upload, Nikon Indonesia posted a message: “After almost 8 years of travel by Nikon Indonesia, we are pleased to announce that today, October 21, 2020, will be the last day of PT’s Imaging Division.” Nikon Indonesia operates in Indonesia, ”he wrote in the Instagram headline.

In addition, Nikon Indonesia will continue to provide the best service and support to Nikon users in Indonesia.

” We will continue to provide the best service and support to Nikon users in Indonesia by integrating all sales, marketing and service activities into PT. Alta Nikindo as Nikon’s official distributor in Indonesia, ”he continued in the caption.

In addition, Nikon Indonesia thanked for the support and cooperation in Indonesia. At the end of the caption, Nikon Indonesia invites photo enthusiasts to keep working. “Let’s keep taking photos and work,” he concluded.

The shocking news is sure to spark a reaction from Nikon users in Indonesia and photographers. Rio Motret, one of them, posted a crying emoji in the comments uploaded by Nikon Indonesia.

“Thanks Nikon Indonesia for everything,” wrote the photographer sassychris1.

“Good for the family,” wrote photographer Ezron Tarigan.

This upload is also accompanied by posts from Nikon Indonesia brand ambassadors who also lost. Thank you Nikon Indonesia.