Horror RPG Sensation, Early Access Darkest Dungeon 2 Opens in 2021

The darkest dungeon game logo. (YouTube / Red Hook Studios)

Hitekno.com – Red Hook Studios, the editor of Darkest Dungeon, have announced that their new game will be released early next year. Darkest Dungeon 2 early access is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

The news came after Red Hook Studios released a new teaser entitled “A Glimmer of Hope”. This game is available for the first time exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

The teaser shows some of the characters getting back into action with an art style or a sharp ink effect. Some characters seem to achieve a more noticeable 3D effect.

The details of the official release date for Darkest Dungeon 2 are not yet known to us.

The official page of the Epic Games Store also has no answers and only leaves a few short blurbs.

Darkest Dungeon 2. (YouTube / Red Hook Studios) Trailer

“The long-awaited sequel to the massive success of Red Hook’s horror role-playing game. Darkest Dungeon 2 will test your courage and take you to the edge of madness. Protect yourself for the next trip. It will be difficult,” wrote the description in the Epic Games Store.

Red Hook Studios has also not announced an official release date and only provides the keywords “soon, 2021”.

The developer and publisher promises a new META in Darkest Dungeon 2.

“In fact, this teaser is straight out of Unity and uses the in-game character models and rendering techniques from within the game itself. With an improved combat system and an all-new metagame, Darkest Dungeon II features tons of new monsters, bosses and challenges,” said Red Hook Studios in its official statement quoted by Games Radar.

Just like Darkest Dungeon, which was released in 2016, the sequel will be a villainous RPG strategy game that still retains the Gothic horror sensation.

Although it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store in Early Access, it is possible that the game will be available on other platforms later. The original Darkest Dungeon game is available on PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble, where the game was also released on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo, and iPad. It is possible that Darkest Dungeon 2 will be like its predecessor.