In the beta phase, WhatsApp Web can receive video calls and calls

WhatsApp web illustration. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Not only does the mobile version of WhatsApp always get the latest updates, but WhatsApp Web too. Now WhatsApp Web can perform various functions that can be performed on cell phones.

WhatsApp Web receives the latest updates. The latest reports have revealed that WhatsApp users can make voice and video calls.

WABetaInfo’s report found some evidence that WhatsApp for the web may soon be introducing voice and video calling capabilities.

This feature is actually not too surprising as it takes a very long time for this most popular application to present this feature on the WhatsApp web service.

Dark mode for WhatsApp web. (Blog.whatsapp.com)

Since WhatsApp is owned by Facebook and Facebook Messenger itself already offers similar functions on the desktop.

Along with messaging services that can make voice and video calls, features like this just have to wait for them to arrive.

If the pandemic and video conferencing are currently needed for online schools and work meetings, it will help them to use these features to find alternatives.

It’s not clear when these features will be rolled out, but the voice calling feature is already in beta testing.

So that WhatsApp Web’s voice and video calling capabilities are likely to be available to users soon.