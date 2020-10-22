Inspirational, the story of driver Ojol who becomes a UGM lecturer

Ojol driver illustration. (Suara.com/Ema Rohimah)

Hitekno.com – Riyan Nugroho Aji did not expect that he, who once worked as an online motorcycle taxi driver or motorcycle taxi driver, is now a UGM instructor.

Visiting the Faculty of Animal Husbandry at Gadjah Mada University in 2017 brought big changes to this motorcycle taxi driver.

His arrival at UGM at this time was an unexpected first step towards making him a lecturer.

Riyan, who is currently a lecturer at the UGM Faculty of Animal Science in the field of animal reproduction technology, said his visit then was to keep in touch and introduce his wife to the faculty who guided him during his Masters at the UGM Faculty of Animal Science .

At the time, Riyan had also applied for a teaching post at a private university outside of Java.

However, when I met his thesis supervisor, Riyan was told that there is open recruitment for lecturing positions in the UGM Animal Science Faculty.

Riyan didn’t immediately take the offer because he was considering various things.

“I came to Jogja at that time and had no intention of registering. However, since the requirements were more or less similar and were supported by the lecturers, I finally accepted the offer, although I had not expected much at the time “, he said.

Riyan, an Ojol driver who is an instructor in the UGM Animal Science Faculty. [Dok. UGM]

After talking to his wife, Riyan Nugroho Aji finally decided to take up the offer. Then they both returned to Jember, where Riyan’s parents live.

Not that long ago, the man who had been an Ojol driver received an announcement from the two locations that he had passed the next test.

At that moment Riyan hesitated again. As a result, if he accepts the offer and passes the next level, he will need to find a place to live and work while the selection process is complete.

“Also, I really remember that at that point we had only saved 2.5 million rupees. I don’t know how long the selection process will take. That is, if I would be accepted,” he recalled.

Ultimately, Riyan made a bold decision by continuing the faculty selection process at UGM. With a capital of 2.5 million rupees, he and his wife, who were beginning to grow, went to Jogja.

When Riyan arrives in Jogja, he is first looking for a place to live. He admitted that finding an apartment was difficult, mainly because he was with his wife.

“Couples’ pensions are quite expensive, either monthly or yearly. Our capital is insufficient. However, we finally found one that was cheap, although it was very basic in Soropadan behind Hartono Mall,” he said.

As well as being a place to live, Riyan felt that while he waited for the selection process to end, he had to find a temporary job. This is so that he and his wife can simply live in Jogja.

“I remember back then, before we found a temporary job, we really had to save money. The side dishes we ate were all about eggs, tempeh, and fried foods. Once upon a time when my wife really cared about it Wels longed, I finally bought one for two, “he said. .

Riyan was lucky because at that time there was an opportunity to become a grave driver. He registered immediately. In addition to the Grab motorcycle taxi driver, he also helped the laboratory of the UGM Faculty of Animal Physiology and Reproduction at this time.

“I looked for passengers from dawn to 9 am. Then I would help in the laboratory until 3 pm. When I return from the laboratory, I will drive again until 8 am and then go home,” he said.

In the meantime, Riyan’s wife finally helped by selling yellow rice. After initially only trying to reach the neighbors, the response was good.

“From all the income that we can finally eat well, we can even save,” he said.

Based on this life experience, Riyan said she had received many lessons. For example, if Riyan sees the Ojol driver now, he will pray for her.

“I feel to myself how difficult and tired it is to be an Ojol driver. Besides, they don’t work hard for themselves. Families are waiting for them at home. When I heard the story that an Ojol driver was cheated on, I was very angry, “he said.

Moreover, Riyan’s hard work was not useless. The selection process for lecturers ran smoothly through to the final phase. Until he was officially appointed lecturer in February 2018. He was also able to move into a better rented house for his wife and children.

Riyan is now trying to continue his doctoral studies in Japan. This is a prerequisite for him as a lecturer, namely within 3 years of his inauguration he must have studied S3. He said he was accepted into Miyazaki University in Japan. However, there are obstacles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I should have been there this October. In July last year it was reported that the flight restrictions were lifted and enforced. As a result, I have not been able to apply for a visa since last August,” he said.

Riyan is now forced to take a semester off and start studying next year. However, he said this was not a problem but a lesson in itself.

“So I don’t have to spend money on expensive airline tickets, especially with this pandemic. I am also preparing a research proposal for a later dissertation. I can also prepare my language skills,” he concluded.

This is the inspiring story of Riyan Nugroho Aji, a UGM instructor who was previously an Ojol driver. (SuaraJogja.id/ Galih Priatmojo).