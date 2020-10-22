Leaked patent design for Xiaomi Folding Screen Mobile, similar to Samsung?

Xiaomi logo illustration. [Shutterstock]

Hitekno.com – The latest news is that Xiaomi has filed many patents for the HP folding image design. One of them is said to be similar in appearance to a Samsung device.

According to LetsGoDigital, the company from China has applied for this patent since early 2020. Xiaomi has filed patents for this folding screen mobile phone with CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) since January 2nd.

The patent was published last Tuesday. It is definitely a foldable smartphone based on its appearance and description on the CNIPA website.

Surprisingly, the design looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy fold-in design. Other than that, the front cover has a secondary display and a triple rear camera setting.

As reported on the Gizmochina page on Wednesday (October 21, 2020), both are similar to the first generation Galaxy Fold 2019. Also, the vertical hinge is very similar to the Fold, but with a flatter design.

The Xiaomi logo in an office building. (Xiaomi)

There is a difference, however. A screen that is larger from edge to edge with no cutout like “folds” in the top right corner.

There is a vertical line on the right side of the large screen. Maybe for a camera sensor with a torch or a face scanner. This strip is similar to one of Xiaomi’s previous patents.

What is interesting is that the large screen is right in the frame that surrounds it. This keeps it folded and flat, unlike the tiny holes in the Galaxy Fold.

So you can imagine its evenness, and to put it in perspective it needs to be laid flat if it is placed upside down on the surface.

Honey, there is no further information on this and since this is a patent only the 3D schematic is considered. Samsung is currently the leader in foldable smartphones and the latest Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a point of reference for many. Huawei released Mate X and Mate Xs. Xiaomi’s design failed the test and has yet to make a breakthrough.

This is the latest news from the folding screen mobile phone patent submitted by Xiaomi. Will this company start it up anytime soon? (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).